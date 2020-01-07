Belgian David Goffin puts Britain on a collision course with Australia

Loading...

This was mainly because Goffin showed up as early as possible and took the ball and pressed the envelope before the Bulgarian had the opportunity.

It turned out to be the winner when Goffin comfortably won the last two sets 6-2 and 6-2.

Goffin’s match was do-or-die, as Dimitar Kuzmanov stunned one-time Rafael Nadal hunter Steve Darcis in straight sets in the first match of Bulgarian World No. 417.

Kuzmanov had no ATP Tour victories before arriving in Sydney this week. He now has two.

“So emotional. So special. I live my dream here every day,” said Kusmanov when asked what victory meant to him.

“I knew I had the qualities to be here. It was only a matter of time and about taking my chance, taking my chance.

Dimitar Kuzmanov just won his second ATP Tour match against Steve Darcis.Credit:AP

“I received it when we were announced to take part in this tournament and I was really looking forward to showing what I could do.

“I’ve practiced my whole life. I’m glad that I take my chances and show what I can do.”

In the 1-1 draw, Dimitrov opted for a double.

If he could repeat the nightly exploits against Britain on the opening night of the tournament, Bulgaria would be 3-0 and face Australia on Thursday.

The two Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vlieg came out of a defeat and won a match-deciding 10: 7 draw.

This put Great Britain at the top of Group C and prepared for the duel between Australia and Great Britain on Thursday.

Belgium will now be forced to watch the last day of the group game on Thursday to see if it will qualify as one of the top two best-placed teams.

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

