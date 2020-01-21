KYIV, Ukraine – Belarus started importing oil from Norway on Tuesday, after its main oil supplier – Russia – had suspended supplies earlier this month amid talks about further strengthening economic ties between two countries.

Belneftekhim, a Belarusian oil company, said Tuesday that its subsidiary has purchased 80,000 tonnes of crude oil from Norway, which is expected to be delivered to the country’s refineries by rail in the coming days.

Russia stopped supplying oil to its post-Soviet neighbor after December 31. The two states had failed to renegotiate oil prices for this year during lengthy negotiations on deeper integration of their economies.

The suspension had no impact on oil transit to Europe or the supply of natural gas, but had an impact on Belarus, which relies on Russia for more than 80% of its total energy needs.

Russia resumed limited deliveries to Belarus on January 4, but Belarusian President Alexander Loekashenko promised to look for alternative oil suppliers.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko acknowledged that “there is currently no alternative to all oil stocks from Russia,” adding that Belarus needs to diversify and work to import no more than 40% of its oil from Russia.

“Another 30% must be imported from the Baltic states, and the remaining 30% through Ukraine – a way that has been tested,” Lukasheko said at a government meeting.

The Kremlin recently increased the pressure on Belarus by raising energy prices and reducing subsidies. It argues that Belarus must accept greater economic integration if it is to continue to receive energy sources at Russia’s domestic prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held two talks with his Belarusian counterpart in December, but failed to reach agreement on closer ties and oil and gas prices.

Putin said that Russia was not ready to “subsidize” energy supply without more economic integration with ally Belarus. Lukashenko insisted that he should not sign integration until the problems with the oil and gas supply were solved.

The talks led to fear in Belarus that the Kremlin is planning to form a single state with Belarus in an attempt to keep Putin in power by the end of his term of office in 2024. Lukashenko repeatedly rejected the idea and said that Belarus would never be part of Russia.

Importing oil from alternative sources is more expensive for Belarus than cheap Russian supplies. But Lukashenko sees it as an important message for the Kremlin, Valery Karbalevich, a political analyst of the Minsk-based Strategia think tank, told The Associated Press.

“Lukashenko gives a clear signal to the Kremlin that he is ready to put on his belt, but is not ready to become a Russian governor,” Karbalevich said.

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova has contributed to this report from Moscow.

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press