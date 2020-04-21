A Google Chromebook laptop is attached when a pandemic hits your vacation.

By Sasha Lekach 2020-04-21

When disaster strikes, it never hurts to have an extra Chromebook.

That’s what I learned when I had a friend visit me in Lima, Peru, where I worked remotely for the month of March. We plan to hike and camp in Cusco and the ancient Machu Picchu areas. But instead of a trip to a bucket list, a strict nationwide quarantine kept us from renting our apartment three days after he arrived. Suddenly my friend went from vacation mode to homemade mode, but he just brought his iPhone.

So while I was working, he tried to do his best from his smartphone, almost checking his email. If I took a long rest he would draw my work MacBook Air. Because U.S. government sites are not very mobile-friendly, they are especially useful for registering for flights back to the United States.

He was here long enough to finish our lease on our apartment and move into a new place with an American couple bringing an extra Chromebook. My friend happily accepted when they offered to lend her the device.

For the next two weeks, he wholeheartedly used their 2019 Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11. He didn’t even have to listless stare at his phone as we clicked and clacked away at our keyboards, activating. She joined the staff who gathered every morning in the living-room-in-room-care-space. (He eventually gained a seat on a private charter flight after being in Peru for a full month.)

Working while stranded means you need a computer.

A Chromebook is very much like this: A computer that lets you run the Chrome web browser and other Google programs like Sheets and Dock. It’s basic.

Any small, basic notebook computer will get caught up in this situation, but on a Chromebook it doesn’t have any learning curve. My friend signed his Google account and he was up and running.

Remember, he could write emails, sign in to Zoom calls, and, if he wanted to, stream Netflix shows, but he couldn’t run his heavyweight software or play any of the This game is not an app in the Google Play store. He has barely used the laptop forever, but at the moment it is a saving grace.

The Dell he uses is no longer available on the touchscreen, but similar models are still out with 4GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and 10 hours of battery life, and a price tag below $ 500 .

My friend’s condition doesn’t directly affect me, but whatever, I always travel with a Chromebook. I have seen firsthand how in bad situations having a back-up computer makes everything less stressful. Not just during a pandemic. What if your main laptop breaks down on your next trip? Or steal?

Packing a lightweight $ 300 gadget that can keep me, or a fellow stranded traveler, working, connected, and getting paid is absolutely worth it.

Chromebooks available from many different brands, many for a low start price (even under $ 200). Here are some options:

