Beijing takes direct control of corona virus response in Hubei Province

The Chinese government released two senior health officials in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, on Tuesday. This gave Beijing direct control over its efforts to curb the spread.

The move took place on the same day that the country reported 108 new deaths from the virus, the highest number of individual days since the outbreak began. This corresponds to about 10% of all deaths.

Zhang Jin, the Communist Party secretary in charge of the Hubei Health Commission, and Liu Yingzi, the head of the Provincial Health Commission, were released, according to the state television broadcaster CCTV. Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Government’s National Health Commission, was said to take on both roles.

In China at the latest, there were 42,638 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, as the virus is officially called, with 1,017 deaths in China, including Hong Kong. According to health authorities, there have been 108 new deaths since the previous day’s report of 97. Of the most recent deaths, 103 occurred in Hubei Province, the largest city in Wuhan, when the outbreak was first detected.

A team of experts from the World Health Organization arrived in China on Monday to help stem the epidemic, after earlier reports reported that Beijing had no interest in outside help.

The team’s arrival was announced at a daily meeting at WHO headquarters in Geneva. The organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, tweeted Monday that WHO would work with its Chinese counterparts “to ensure that we have the right expertise to answer the right questions.”

Also on Monday, China’s President Xi Jinping, who wore a face mask, toured Ditan Hospital in Beijing and a district disease control center in the capital. According to Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party newspaper, Xi said, “The situation is still very serious at the moment, but he is confident that China can certainly win a full victory in the fight against the epidemic.”

However, the same newspaper continued to attack “the West,” which it said “had shown its ugliest face to the world” when it described the outbreak.

“China has done nothing to prevent the virus from spreading further and protect the world from infection,” said a statement. “China’s comprehensive and stringent prevention and control measures have helped the world make the necessary preparations to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic.”

In the meantime, the first confirmed case of the virus has emerged from a group of hundreds of Americans who were evacuated to military bases in the United States after the outbreak from China.

It was a quarantined person in San Diego who, along with three other people, had previously been diagnosed with the disease. On Monday, the disease control and prevention centers informed the county health department that, according to UC San Diego Health, “further tests have shown that one of the four patients tested positive”.

Also on Monday, Thailand was the last country to refuse entry into Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam, which had been refused by various ports over the past few days due to concerns that passengers might be infected with the corona virus. Although there is no evidence of infection on board, the Westerdam has also been refused entry to Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and the United States to Guam in recent days.

The news comes after the shipping company previously announced that “all guests in Bangkok will disembark for their flight home.”

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, has been in quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama since last week. The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Monday that 65 new cases of coronavirus had been identified on the ship. This means a total of 135 people are on board. The new cases included 45 Japanese nationals and 11 Americans, as well as passengers or crew from several other countries, officials said. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.