Beijing brackets for coronavirus cases during lunar holiday ends

Millions of people in China have returned home from the New Year holidays and are on their way to work. The vacation end date was extended from January 31 to February 3 in many cities to slow the rapidly spreading outbreak of the coronavirus.

In Beijing, the capital and one of the most populous cities in the country, the holiday was extended even further – until Monday, February 10th. As millions are expected to pack themselves into crowded trains and planes to re-enter the capital, the city is supporting further coronavirus cases.

“We should be prepared for a big increase [in numbers],” said Lin Yang, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Nursing School.

In China alone, more than 31,000 cases were confirmed by Thursday. But Beijing has not yet been hit hard by the outbreak. only 274 of these cases were found in the capital, a city with more than 21 million inhabitants.

“Based on the experience of pandemics from the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, studies show that school closings and traffic disruptions can successfully delay the onset of pandemic spikes. However, this does not mean that you can scale [pandemic],” said Yang.

In other words, travel restrictions in Beijing can only delay the outbreak of the pandemic while the local authorities are gaining time for public health resources.

Beijing is expanding its patient treatment capacity to prepare for the potential increase in coronavirus cases. On the northern outskirts, hundreds of hastily gathered construction workers are expanding Xiaotangshan, a temporary treatment center for SARS victims built in 2003.

“There will be 1,000 beds. It should take about seven to eight days. Our boss didn’t even tell us how much we were getting paid for, but we’ll find out later,” a site manager said last time Name Xu. He did not provide a full name because he stated that he was not authorized to speak to foreign media.

Xu was at home in Baoding, a city about half an hour by high-speed train from Beijing, almost two weeks ago when he received a call to bring 150 workers together for a new project in the capital. He left the same day. “Someone has to build this treatment center,” he told NPR.

A constant stream of trucks is now entering the Xiaotangshan site with concrete and construction machinery. White chalk marks the new walls of a quarantine station and a canteen. Xu hopes Beijing will never have to use this facility. In the meantime, he still sees it as his duty to expand it.

This commitment to contain the outbreak is felt across the city in large and small sectors. Throughout the vacation, some key public transport and healthcare workers had to work.

Beijing’s thousands of scooter messengers are not officially on this list. But they are definitely in use. For a week now, drivers like Zhai Xunlei have been feeding a city in which many are reluctant to leave their homes for fear of infection. “We must continue to provide households with elderly or frail people,” he said.

Zhai couldn’t go home to Baoding City during the holidays because of his extra shifts, but he’s not angry. “If we all took this time, people who are really sick and cannot leave the house would be helpless,” he said.

In the meantime, some returning to Beijing find it difficult to re-enter the city. In most apartment complexes, residents are now required to register their last trip. Public places such as shopping malls and office buildings as well as subway stations require all guests to have their temperature checked and wear a face mask.

Beijing officials have repeatedly stated that people who return to the city without febrile symptoms can return to their homes even if they have traveled beyond the city limits. However, communities wishing to keep the coronavirus away do a number of voluntary, sometimes unofficial, measures aimed at returnees.

Shi, a logistics company working in parcel delivery, was unable to enter his home after returning to Beijing from his hometown in Shanxi Province. Shi said that his “manager” was pushing him to get back to work, so he took the train to town on Sunday. He didn’t give his full name because he didn’t want to complain to his employer.

“At first, my Beijing landlord didn’t want me to live in my apartment until my boss intervened – but it’s not as if I’m from [Wuhan] the outbreak quarantine zone,” he said. Shi was eventually left in his own apartment.

Mao Shoulong, professor of public administration at Beijing Renmin University, attributes some of the overly restrictive practices in Beijing to the strict censorship of domestic media: “The lack of extensive reporting in Chinese is not conducive to helping people what to understand you could do it [to protect yourself from the virus]. It only triggers panic or apathy. “Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.