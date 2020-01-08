Behind the visual effects of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Loading...

With Star Wars: Episode IV – The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm brought the Star Wars follow-up trilogy that began with 2015 Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and continued with Star Wars: Episode VIII 2017 – The Last Jedi to an epic conclusion.

Led by J.J. Abrams, who after the directing came back for the final after directing The Force Awakens, The Rise or Skywalker, combines the kind of spectacle we are used to from Star Wars films with countless moments that draw the hearts – including a series of scenes with original Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher like Leia made from footage filmed before her death in December 2016. These and other elements have contributed to The Rise of Skywalker being one of the 10 films that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering for a nomination in the ‘Best visual effects’ category at the Academy Awards this year.

Digital Trends spoke with the team responsible for the visual effects in The Rise of Skywalker, including Roger Guyett (overall visual effects supervisor), Neal Scanlan (creature effects supervisor), Patrick Tubach (Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor) and Dominic Tuohy (supervisor for special effects), to learn how some of the most memorable scenes of the film were made.

Digital trends: it feels like every Star Wars movie has a certain set of creatures, characters or sequences that really distinguish it and the visual effects team is particularly proud of it. What were some striking elements of this film on your side of the camera?

Roger Guyett: The most obvious is Leia. Returning Leia was a huge challenge. And then there was the water scene with Rey and Kylo fighting on the pier. That has really tested digital technology. It’s really all about what I call the invisible work, recreating environments in a way that is photo-realistic, so – hopefully – you don’t know that some of the things we do are not real. For example, the speeder chase or Rey who took down the TIE hunter, we all built that digitally.

The end of the film was also a huge challenge. It is 17,000 ships that fight over Exogal and everything that goes with it. And we had really complicated animatronics for Maz Kanata. Ultimately, however, this is a film in which you want the visual effects to be a supportive and, of course, spectacular element of the story, but you try to make the audience believe that everything is really happening around them. That is part of the Star Wars DNA and part of the fun is trying to bring this practical approach to everything. That makes it a very collaborative experience with everyone here and very, very satisfying.

Let’s talk about bringing Leia back into the film. The scenes in which she finds herself feel very specific to The Rise of Skywalker, even though they come from outtakes and unused images. How did you make those scenes?

Guyett: When we talked about how to approach Leia in the movie, an approach would be clear: “Hey, let’s just do a digital version of her.” Technology is at a point where you can do that, but if we chose that approach, the implementation would not have been written by Carrie Fisher. J.J. was very determined that we use performances of Carrie, which meant that we were limited to the outtakes of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi and that we had to use those versions. So once we limited ourselves to certain lines of dialogue, J.J. committed to trying to write the script around the lines that were available to him from Carrie’s outtakes.

That was the first step, and then … there was a lot of nuance in the way you stage those scenes. How do you make them feel fresh? We had to feel that Carrie’s scenes were very unique to our film, so what you see on the screen is basically a live-action face element from Carrie from earlier recordings, mixed in a digital version of her that has a new haircut , a new costume and all the things she would have in a new movie.

An enormous amount of planning was needed to make that work, from the staging by everything else that goes with it.

You called it water scene, while Rey and Kylo fought in that ocean setting. Visual effects artists often tell me that fire and water are two of the most difficult elements to create and manipulate in realistic ways. What were the challenges in that series?

Patrick Tubach: The water scene was one of the things that, when you read it the first time in the script, you know it will be one of the most intense scenes to do. We had to make many decisions in advance to ensure that we had the level of technology that we needed to make it happen. We have worked on many water shows at ILM in the past, but their huge volume was difficult. There was nowhere to hide. You could look out at the open ocean in multiple directions and you had crashing waves on every surface around the bulkhead because the wreck was so complicated.

So when we went into it, we had to do a lot of preplanning. We had to get the software to allow the artists to direct some of that water. As soon as we had a base layer on the water surface, we also had things like the foam on top of the water, the white water combs on top of the waves and the splashes when it hit the piers – all those things. It all needed a certain level of finesse, and you can perform simulations, but then the artists must also be able to manipulate it. So that’s where much of the software came in: making sure the water was something that the artist could control.

Dominic Tuohy: What also works very well is that the actors – the artists – get wet. Water is pumped around them and it helps to increase the energy you need at that time. The collaboration between that and the digital effects really works.

Guyett: If you want them to look like they’re actually fighting in water, there’s nothing like throwing a lot of water at them.

Tuohy: Cold water too!

Guyett: Turn right. They don’t have to play the role. There was really a lot of water nearby. Philosophically speaking, that is what we tried to do throughout the film: to create that moment for the actors and try to make it as tangible as possible.

One of the characteristics of the Star Wars saga are the special effects and the combination of digital effects, special effects and practical effects in every film. How is all that balance in this film?

Tuohy: For a project like this, the rule of thumb is that we try to do as much as possible. After that point, Roger and Pat put some fairy dust on it and let it all fit seamlessly together. That was something J.J. really embraced. In the water example, he wanted the artists to feel that they were cold. He wanted the energy that gives them realization.

The (consecutive with the) black sand is another example. We have six containers embedded in the sand in Jordan, all linked together, and each container had a special rig in it that allowed the actor to sink through the black sand. There was real, real material that they went through.

When you get these effects and get the combination of being in a real location with a real sun, with a real background, it suddenly becomes credible. It is not something that is artificial and stands on a stage. It was really shot on location.

Guyett: That is what we constantly tried to do: supporting the actors. Or it is what Neil did with Maz that made J.J. photograph Maz with the other actors in those scenes, or at one of the other moments, those ideas make you more grounded and hopefully they create a more emotional experience.

Essential effects are another feature of Star Wars films. Together with Maz, Babu Frik was one of the big highlights in this film. What were some of the major hurdles to orphan effects in The Rise of Skywalker?

Neil Scanlan: Well, we’ve practically made around 538 or 558 creatures. The village of Aki-Aki was clearly a large part of it and it meant that many people were dressed in Jordan. In short, it was the Jordanian army.

We dressed 500 people, choreographed them, fed them, kept them cool and had them perform individually with all the different types of suits and things we had to make. So that was a major challenge.

But on a much smaller scale, Maz was a very, very advanced element – probably the most advanced animatronic we made at ILM. And then you also have little Babu Frik. Babu is a 9-inch, rod-operated doll. There is a complicated little animatronic head that is performed live with the dialogue … by the actress who is vocalizing the Babu dialogue. At a certain point you are in a situation where everyone is present. C-3PO is there, the cast is there, and the little Babu is there too. And everyone plays the scene like it was a real moment with these characters.

I find that sort of thing very special about Star Wars. It is the small moments that I call pieces of theater. They are an opportunity for the public to relax and sit back and enjoy something in a way that feels simple and comparable to something that we feel like children when we watch theater shows. In reality, however, they are very advanced, complicated scenes to create. Without the digital effects and without the possibility to remove the puppeteers and improve them where necessary, we would not be able to make these pieces of theater. So it’s a fantastic mix.

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently in theaters and is one of the films competing for a nomination in the Best Visual Effects category at this year’s Academy Awards.

