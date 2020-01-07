Behind the scenes with Aptiv's self-driving auto-nerve center at CES 2020

Loading...

No matter how nice it is to take a ride in a self-driving car (even if it has a safety driver), there are only so many times that it is exciting enough to write about. So, for a change, Aptiv, a leading auto parts supplier and innovator in self-propelled technology, offered me a behind-the-scenes tour of their Las Vegas Technical Center instead of another test drive. Their LVTC is responsible for both the overall operation of the extensive fleet of autonomous vehicles that it operates with Lyft in Las Vegas and for the parts of the underlying technology.

To put this in the right context, Lyft customers have been able to choose to have a self-driving car sail to Las Vegas for almost two years – rather than a more traditional vehicle. It is therefore a real commercial service. It is limited to certain drop-offs and collection points (3,400 currently, with Aptiv announcing here on the show that it will begin testing the addition of the airport to that list), but is one of the largest and longest-running commercial available anywhere.

Aptiv Garage: if taxi companies have invested so much, we may not have an Uber

With room for 130 vehicles, the immaculate Aptiv garage with air conditioning is proof of the level of investment that autonomous vehicle companies do in the business. It includes a laboratory with full calibration, where vehicles are placed on a turntable and their 20 or more lidar, radar and camera sensors are calibrated every 6 to 8 weeks or after the vehicle is damaged or hits a large pit. That is something to think about before you go too far ahead of wanting a level 4 car in your garage. Stalls all have drops for data feeds to take the huge amount of information generated by each car to the 5-petabyte data center of the site and where necessary via a 10Gbit data link to the other R&D centers of the company. A row of car chargers is ready for when the new Pacificas hybrid enters the fleet.

Aptiv’s Operation Center: High-tech Fleet Management

Backing up the fleet of 30 or more self-driving cars on the road – 2 shifts a day, 7 days a week – is an ultra-modern operation center that monitors and can help position the cars. When I was there, there were about 10 people and about 30 computer and TV screens. I was not allowed to photograph there, but the wall-sized TVs showed current statistics, a map of locations of the current fleet and from time to time a real-time video feed of the dashcam or dashboard reading of a specific car. Behind the operational center there are extensive facilities for employees, including a training center where safety drivers spend half of their first 6-8 weeks at the company learning the ropes (the other half is spent learning and training on the road).

Generations of autonomous research vehicles from Aptiv

Several generations of Aptiv test platforms can be seen in the Tech Center. Each is slimmer than the last. The Audi-based cars were the first to drive almost coast-to-coast autonomously (Aptiv says 99 percent). They made way for the BMW platform that demo drivers are familiar with. Both vehicles look pretty impressive, while hiding 9-10 lidar, 9-10 radar and multiple cameras. By using multiple lidar, they can all be nicely tucked away in the perimeter of the car. No KFC bucket on the roof. There is even a cool hidden radar on the BMW that reveals itself in situations where cross traffic is particularly important.

I was able to see, but not photograph, Aptiv’s next generation Pacifica-based platform. Like many other AV efforts, Aptiv chose the Pacifica for a few good reasons. One, apparently trivial, is that all doors are automated. It is not necessary to send a technique to close the door after a forgetful passenger. And the Pacifica offers redundant operating systems, which Aptiv considers essential safety. The Pacificas are being tested this year, but Aptiv did not have a date on which they might pick up passengers.

Aptiv’s autonomous joint venture with Hyundai

There is no lack of enthusiasm within Aptiv for self-driving research, so it may be surprising that the company spins its entire Level 4 – Level 5 AV program in a half-joint venture with car giant Hyundai. I was able to spend some time with the CEO of the new company, Aptiv Mobility, Karl Iagnemma, and ask him about the joint venture and its future. To begin with, he explained why the two companies worked together. Although Aptiv has been working in the area for more than ten years, every new generation of test vehicles must essentially be manufactured by hand. To get to scale, they needed a car partner who could make the necessary cars worldwide. Hyundai’s worldwide presence of 7.5 million vehicles per year fits well. The same applies to the checkbook, which brings $ 2 billion ($ 1.6 billion in cash) to the joint venture.

In return, Hyundai is making a huge leap forward in its future technology stack. But Iagnemma emphasized that the joint venture is an independent company, without exclusive relationships with its parent companies, and will look for partners and customers throughout the industry. Regarding the timeline – always a tricky question for the self-driving industry – he sees that the use of fleets continues to grow. Aptiv plans to test truly driverless vehicles in the city streets later this year, followed by larger fleets with acclaimed vehicles, but he does not expect the component costs of the required sensors and calculations to be practical for consumer vehicles until around 2030 I also asked about the state of the company’s Lyft collaboration. They told me that while Lyft opened his efforts, Aptiv still hoped that they would be a customer in the future.

In addition to the timeline, one of the other difficult questions for the industry is the choice of sensor technology. I asked Iagnemma how he saw the sensor array evolve over time. He currently sees the need for multimodal detection (in this case lidar, radar and cameras) to continue in the near future. Both for redundancy and for additional functions in different driving conditions (for example, lidars cannot see red light, but cameras cannot see things that are not lit, etc.) An additional sensor type that the Aptiv fleet uses (in addition to the obvious GPS) a few sensors that can listen to the traffic lights at 120 Las Vegas intersections. They serve as a fail-safe for the camera that is used for red light detection.

So are Level 4 fleets really sharing the future for city rides?

Considering the billions invested by each of at least a dozen companies – Cruise investors alone have deposited more than $ 5 billion in current and committed cash in its test fleet along with promised services – the industry clearly foresees a time when fleets of level vehicles 4 roam the streets. of cities worldwide. I did my best to tease some statistics from my Lyft guide to see how well the fleets are doing in the real world. He said that vehicle efficiency was comparable to normal, driver’s and anecdotal, that journeys with their self-driving cars were not noticeably slower than those with drivers (which is one stroke on Cruise in San Francisco, where certain intersections and routes are avoided can add a lot of time to journeys without a driver).

So far, Aptiv’s Lyft fleet has completed just over 95,000 voyages in Las Vegas (the number was prominently displayed in the operating center). One of the things they have learned is that passengers are very curious about the technology and that one of the second duties of the second safety driver is answering questions from passengers. They also said that passengers were uniformly positive about the experience, although of course it is not really a driverless experience because they are in the car with two drivers. My general impression is that Aptiv Mobility is a well thought-out, well-positioned effort to create practical fleet-based vehicles that are suitable for finite areas that can be mapped and monitored. It also positions both Aptiv itself and Hyundai for the final day on which autonomous level 4 vehicles become practical for consumers.

