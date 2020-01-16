Behind the scenes of Brad Pitt's Hollywood comeback

Maggie is on vacation! In this “We Hear” episode, Ian is accompanied by guest presenter Mara Siegler, senior reporter.

In this episode Brad Pitt could come on television. Kim Kardashian’s BFF fears a robbery in Paris, and a top fashion editor resigns.

Here’s a closer look at today’s stories:

The Brad Renaissance continues with a Brioni campaign

Brad Pitt may be designing his own outfit for the Oscars.

The 56-year-old actor “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” started a new campaign for the Italian men’s fashion brand Brioni. While Pitt previously posed for advertising for Chanel # 5 perfume, this appears to be his first fashion campaign.

Pitt not only models the tuxedo, but also tries out the design. Brioni will release “a Brad Pitt signature line of exclusive items, including a limited edition suit and tuxedo with a personalized label,” according to WWD.

Pitt has already worn the label on the red carpet, most recently at the Golden Globes, where he won the award for best supporting actor. He also wore tailored tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival last year.

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban hires a security team to prevent Kim Kardashian-style robbery

Kim Kardashian has inspired Foodgod, the best friend, to ensure that safety when traveling abroad always comes first.

Page Six was exclusively informed that the man, formerly known as Jonathan Cheban, hired additional security forces during the current Paris fashion week to avoid a robbery similar to Kim Kardashian. In 2016, the star “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was captivated by robbers who stole jewelry worth over $ 10 million.

“It is important for his peace of mind and well-being,” said a source from Foodgod.

Glenda Bailey steps down as editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar

Glenda Bailey resigns as editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar after almost 19 years. She will act as a global advisor to the 29 issues of the magazine around the world.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazine President Troy Young. A new EIC has not been named, but we hear that Bailey will be involved in the search.

Subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and find out about all episodes of “We Hear”. New episodes appear every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.