Behind the scenes at Rotten Tomatoes

My second day at Rotten Tomatoes I had lunch with a number of editors from the site. These are the forward-looking tomato people, separate from the curators. They interview movie stars. They make up at film festivals. They write hot takes for the site. I asked if they, as de facto brand ambassadors, think people understand Rotten Tomatoes. No, the answer came, she didn’t. An editor, Jacqueline Coley, said she tells Uber drivers that she is a traveling nurse, so they don’t start complaining to her about scores she can’t check. She also hears complaints about ‘the algorithm’. Coley says unbelievingly: “We don’t have an algorithm!”

Indeed not. This is the reason why review bombing trolls caused such sadness, not only for studios, but also for Rotten Tomatoes themselves. When the audience for The Last Jedi began to fall to suspiciously low depths a few years ago (it currently stands at 43 percent, with a Tomatometer score of 91), users did not know whether the criticism was representative of the film audience or just Gamergate. runoff protesting against the casting inclusion of the film (or another niche superfan complaint, for that matter). Without its reputation for accurate assessments, Rotten Tomatoes is nothing.

To strengthen that trust, Rotten Tomatoes solved a clear problem: it prohibited people from judging films before they were actually released. It also began to verify the reviews of tomato throwers who could prove that they had bought their tickets at Fandango. The new verified review is now the standard audience score of the site. (Rotten Tomatoes says it cooperates with cinema chains to also verify their ticket stubs, but for now this arrangement clearly benefits … Fandango.) Yet there is nothing to stop people from bombing a movie for nefarious purposes after it comes out .

These changes took place in combination with a parallel revision of the criteria of his critics, intended to make his Tomatometer more representative. Before August 2018, critics approved by Tomatometer were almost exclusively staff writers from existing publications, who were usually whiter, grander and crustier. Since the site has changed its policy, about 600 new critics have been added, the majority of whom are freelancers and women. But that also means that there are now astounding 4,500 critics, some of whom will inevitably be horrible. A few years ago, a recognized critic named Cole Smithey, who writes for Colesmithey.com, boasted about it deliberately with a negative rating of Lady Bird’s 100% rating.

It’s hard to know how much difference high or low scores make at the checkout. At the end of 2018, Morning Consult conducted a national survey and found that one third of Americans watch Rotten Tomatoes before watching a movie, and 63 percent of them were deterred by low scores. Whatever the effect, appearance is everything in Hollywood. Nobody wants a green tomato. Studios keep screenings for critics as close as possible to release dates to postpone splats, while contesting rotten reviews for curators such as Giles.

“I noticed last year that Certified Fresh is more important for studios and filmmakers,” he says, referring to the small badge films that are obtained when the Tomatometer is 75 percent or higher for at least 40 film reviews. “They know the value we add to their marketing.” The AMC film chain – the largest in the country – shows the Tomatometer on its websites, but only in addition to films that are Certified Fresh.

In any case, Fandango did not buy Rotten Tomatoes to discourage people from seeing movies. So far the site does not have its own boss. Instead, it is led by the president of Fandango, a fit, timeless Canadian named Paul Yanover. He started developing software for animators working on Disney’s original Beauty and the Beast, and he doesn’t seem like a pack. But he knows how the popcorn is buttered. “I think we really see ourselves as a really useful marketing platform for the studios,” he told me.

When used correctly, Rotten Tomatoes will become a source of almost infinite vastness. That was the point of the internet in the first place.

Fandango earns money in various ways. It deserves a reduction in the “convenience costs” that you pay when you purchase a ticket on the platform. It also concludes license agreements with content providers who want to use the Tomatometer.

