Behind the scenes at Jeff’s video editing workspace

Quite a few viewers and readers asked me to take a look behind the scenes of my video editing workspace. In this latest edition of Back to the Mac, I chose just that.

Although my setup is currently based on a Mac Pro + Pro Display XDR, a similar setup can be achieved with virtually any Mac computer and monitor combination. Watch our hands-on video behind the scenes for a look at the hardware on my editorial desk.

In this behind-the-scenes look, I’ll do my best to resist the urge to talk about cameras and related equipment, simply because this is a discussion for another video. If you’re interested in learning about camera gear, let me know in the comments below, and I’m considering taking a look behind the scenes.

2019 Mac Pro

Although I sometimes use a MacBook Pro and an iPad Pro for work, the Mac Pro (hands-on) is the current heart of my video editing workflow. Here I start all of the video creation software. Although my predecessor iMac Pro with 32 GB RAM and 8 core Xeon CPU was more than suitable for my video editing needs, the Mac Pro is an improvement in some ways.

Walkthrough for Jeff’s video editing area

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQeXCbtStfA (/ embed)

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube to see more videos

As I have explained several times, I like the Mac Pro mainly because of its upgradeability. Adding more RAM and more storage space is not possible on the iMac Pro without having to jump through multiple tires. It’s nice to be able to open Mac Pro and update the machine in a few minutes.

For video editing in particular, there is the option of updating the internal memory of the Mac Pro. Not only can you add an absurd amount of SSD storage, you can also add a full-fledged 24 TB Promise Pegasus RAID system internally if you want to.

The Mac Pro is also well suited because it can add PCIe cards like capture cards or possibly future audio cards. Direct PCIe access is a great asset for those who want to grow their Mac according to their needs.

But the Mac Pro is far from perfect for many casual editors or so-called “pro sumer” editors. First of all, unlike the iMac, the iMac does not have an integrated display, which could potentially increase costs significantly. It also lacks amenities like an SD card slot and easily accessible I / O like the back of the iMac Pro.

In my next Mac Pro test, I’ll discuss these potential shortcomings in more detail. I think most “pro users” are better served by an iMac or iMac Pro, but there are definitely some users who would benefit more from the Mac Pro in the long run.

Per XDR display

The native 32-inch 6K Pro display XDR (hands-on) is a dream display for editing 4K videos. It gives you the workspace where you can view 4K in full resolution while having enough space for the timeline and browsing in Final Cut Pro X. If HDR workflows are part of your routine, the real 10-bit XDR display with P3 wide colors and 1000 nits of sustained brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness should more than meet your requirements.

Although it can be convenient to have two screens on the desktop, I find that the Pro Display XDR is large enough and screen space to make a secondary display unnecessary. For example, a Final Cut Pro X session can run while a Safari or Ulysses window is displayed on the screen.

Mechanical radio keyboard Keychron K2

The latest element in my video editing workspace is the Keychron K2 wireless mechanical keyboard (review).

Wireless mechanical keyboards are still a rarity, but my overall impression of the Keychron K2 is pretty good. Not only is it wireless, it uses Gateron Brown keyboard switches that provide excellent tactile response. The keys also have an extremely subtle, sticky feel that enhances the tactile response.

My biggest problem with the Keychron K2 is the battery life, which is not particularly good, but not bad enough to make it a deal breaker. For more information, see our full K2 review.

Universal Audio Arrow

The Thunderbolt 3-powered Universal Audio Arrow (hands-on) is my audio interface for monitoring and recording audio for my videos. Its compact aluminum design with bus power supply cuts a good figure on the desktop.

I also think it’s great that the UA Arrow has its XLR connectors on the back. This design keeps my video editing workspace relatively clear.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt4T-v8pWWo (/ embed)

But it’s the device’s UAD plug-ins that make it a basic requirement for my voice-over workflow …

UAD plug-ins allow users to granularly customize and optimize the sound of voices and instruments. These effects are applied in real time with no noticeable latency. I have built what I like to think is a good-sounding processing chain with which my voice can shine on video voice-over.

Sennheiser MKH 416

Before I added the Sennheiser MKH 416 shotgun microphone to my voice-over workflow, a few friends suggested that I would not regret buying the legendary microphone. I couldn’t bring myself to drop the $ 999 MSRP, but a few years ago I was able to pick one up for sale at B&H for $ 600.

The MKH 416 is a legendary microphone for a reason – it sounds fantastic with rich and deep vocals, rejects noise incredibly well, is super flexible because it can be used in a variety of applications, and it is well built. I think this microphone sounds fantastic in combination with the UA Arrow, but I understand that the sound quality can be subjective.

However, there are other microphones that sound good enough and are much tastier in price if you don’t find the 416 on offer. One such entry is Sennheiser’s MKE 600, which costs much less than the 416 and delivers an absolutely acceptable sound.

Yellowtec Mika

The Yellowtec Mika is hands down the best mic arm on the market, and after all the years I’ve used it, people finally seem to agree with me because you can see it everywhere now. The Mika has a solid German design with an aluminum arm and an easy-to-use friction assembly mechanism, which I still fail over the years.

What makes the Mika so beautiful compared to an average cantilever arm is that the XLR cable is housed inside the device itself, which ensures a super clean look. Another big advantage of such a design is that you don’t have to worry if you pinch your fingers between the slats of less suitable solutions. I noticed that other companies have started using a jam-free design. It’s great, but the Mika was the first.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

Headphones are an integral part of the voice-over process, and the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x (test) has been part of my regular workflow for years. The headphones not only held up remarkably well with continued use, they also sound good.

The biggest disadvantage with these headphones is the ear cups, which are not as comfortable as I would like them to be, and which will wear out after a few years. I recommend replacing the ear cups with more comfortable third-party cups in advance.

iLoud Micro Monitors

Although I use my headphones 80% of the time to monitor audio for video editing, the newly purchased iLoud micro monitors handle the rest of the stress. These monitors, recommended to me by Jonathan Morrison, a friend of 9to5Mac, sound much better than their small stature suggests.

Although you can’t get that kind of low-end sound with bigger monitors with bigger woofers or through setups with a special subwoofer, I was surprised at how much pressure the micro-monitors had.

The iLoud micro monitors produce a precise sound and withstand distortion even at high volumes. I was impressed when the initial situation of Alex Lustig’s Skyless arrived at 0:36 seconds and the micro monitors handled it excellently.

Since I don’t normally listen to my audio through desktop monitors, I wanted good sound, but I didn’t want to add huge speakers to my desktop. The micro monitors are a good compromise. They are small enough to easily fit on my desktop, and they sound good enough to even get a place. I also think that they look pretty good in combination with the Pro Display XDR. What do you think?

CalDigit TS3 Plus

Since the Mac Pro is on the floor and the Pro Display XDR cannot be daisy chained to Thunderbolt 3 at all, I think a Thunderbolt 3 dock is a must for such a setup. A dock like the CalDigit TS3 Plus (test) enables quick access to a variety of different I / O options, directly from the desktop.

Years after its debut, the TS3 Plus remains one of the best Thunderbolt 3 dock options available. However, I want dock manufacturers to design a dock that better suits the needs of Mac Pro users.

Herman Miller Aeron

I was traveling with an ordinary Office Depot chair for seven years before I finally decided to invest in my health and buy a decent chair. I can’t believe I’ve waited so long for something so essential.

With all the technology that goes through my hands year after year, technology available today and tomorrow, it was almost irresponsible for me to let my body languish in a chair that offered such terrible ergonomic support.

Depending on the topic, editing sessions can take hours or days, especially if you know the details well. Sitting in a bad chair can make a big difference in overall comfort, which can lead to restlessness, low productivity, and other negative side effects.

I bought a used Herman Miller Aeron from eBay and it is probably the item I value most about any other product on this list. That’s because it makes a big difference in how I feel after a long day of sitting.

When you’re on the fence, just get it. You can buy a used Aeron on eBay for less than half the original price, and it lasts a very long time.

UpDesk standing desk

In contrast to the Aeron, I took over the UpDesk standing desk early and I’m glad that I did. I don’t use the desk in stand mode as often as I should (as soon as I get better organized, I plan to use the stand functionality more regularly), but I notice that I feel more productive when I add something to stand my daily work pattern.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7pcHG40KRs (/ embed)

Key software for my video editing workspace

I use the following software every day to make videos:

Of course, the Mac Pro can easily run all of these applications at the same time. I will return with an overview of the key software I use to make videos in a sample walkthrough below.

9to5Macs Take

These products are just a small sample of the tools I use to create videos. However, they provide a good overview of most of the post-production video editing workspace that I use every day. In my opinion, there is no perfect editing setup, but these products give you a good overview of the tools I use to create videos personally.

If necessary, I will provide a post on the cameras I use, the settings for camera mounting and capture, and the techniques and tools that I actually use behind the camera.

What do you guys and girls think of my video editing workspace? Do you have any questions, comments, comments or suggestions? Let me know below with your thoughts and opinions.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aGPNM7WSEI (/ embed)