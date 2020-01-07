Bega Cheese was worried about the milk supply

Loading...

Bega, the $ 844 million Vegemite owner, said his own milk and cheese factories had not been damaged in the fire and remained operational. The company had worked with farmers and freight companies to ensure that milk could be delivered and processed, a statement to ASX said.

Andy Forster, fund manager at Argo Investments, who owns almost 2 percent of Bega, said the group’s milk supply had already been affected by the drought, which curbed production across the industry.

“This is really another cruel blow,” said Mr. Forster.

Bega said its facilities had not been damaged in the fires, but there were concerns about farmers’ supplies. Photo credit: Orlando Chiodo

“The drought is already relatively low due to the drought, and this is just another factor that strengthens milk supply and likely means that farm prices will have to go up again for those who are still out there and actually deliver.”

Mr. Forster said it was not always possible for Bega to pass higher milk costs on to supermarkets, which means that their margins could be squeezed.

Milk prices for farms are at record highs due to increased global prices and demand, as well as reduced local supply, as farmers are affected by high feed costs and drought.

Milk production dropped to less than nine billion liters in the past fiscal year – the lowest volume since 1996 – and Dairy Australia expects production to drop another 3 to 5 percent this year.

Mr. Morgan from Dairy Connect said that the priority now is to fully assess the damage in the region and provide the farmers who need it with feed.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries estimates that about 3,900 animals were killed or put to sleep in the state due to bush fires this summer.

The agricultural logistics group GrainCorp stated that none of its infrastructures had been affected, but was not sure to what extent the farmers’ customers were harmed.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our producer customers,” said a GrainCorp spokesman.

Treasury Wine Estates, listed on the ASX, said that some of their growers in the Adelaide Hills wine region lost fruit after the area was hit by fires before Christmas that were still under investigation.

The damage was “not significantly related to the loss that other wineries and vineyards in the region suffer,” said a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department.

“We are taking measures to support affected farmers wherever possible.”

In the meantime, the cost of damage to homes and other items continues to rise. The Australian Insurance Council said Monday that the insurers had received more than 6,000 bushfire insurance claims valued at $ 431 million.

