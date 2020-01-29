Before Randall sentenced for homicide of a baby and a teenager

CLOSE

A Franklin man convicted of two homicides will spend 44 years in prison, a judge said.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Wagner sentenced Devante Marquise Randall, 26, last week for the death of a child in 2019 and the death in 2012 of an 18-year-old man in a case that involved cooled until last year.

Randall was sentenced to a combined sentence of 44 years in prison and 16 years of extended supervision, with nine months’ credit for time served. He was convicted of second degree reckless homicide in both cases and of neglect and abuse of a child.

When Javon Q. was shot dead in July 2012, Whiteside, 18, Randall had been charged with first degree reckless homicide, but he pleaded guilty last November to the lesser second degree charge.

Prosecutors laid charges in May after Randall’s former roommate in Milwaukee told police more about the shooting seven years ago in block 5200 of North 69th Street. The roommate said that Randall called Whiteside to buy ecstasy pills. Short of cash, Randall planned to steal Whiteside upon arrival, according to a criminal complaint.

Whiteside ran when Randall attempted to rob him and Randall shot him, according to the complaint.

Following the death of a 6-month-old boy and the injuries to his 2-year-old brother, Randall also accepted a plea. In addition to the second degree homicide charge, he pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect, causing harm and one count of child abuse, intentionally causing harm.

In this case, prosecutors said the baby died as a result of brain damage often found in children severely shaken, slammed or thrown.

Paramedics also took the 2-year-old’s brother to Wisconsin Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries all over his body, according to one complaint.

Charges relating to a 2018 abuse case were dismissed, but read from the file. He is accused of breaking into the house of an ex-girlfriend after she refused to let him stay there. He then hit and bit the woman’s 16-year-old son and “threw bricks in the windows”, according to the complaint.

