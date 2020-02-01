Before LRT, Westboro crash witness could not use transit without panic

This week, this newspaper decided to spend a few days during rush hour along the Confederation Line, talking to passengers and riding on rails. The following sections only profile a few of the countless public transport users with stories about commuter traffic on the Confederation Line. If you have one that you want to share, contact [email protected]

The last time Justine Draus felt comfortable in an OC Transpo bus was a trip to the center in the hours after the bus crash in Westboro last January.

The now 27-year-old uOttawa student had just started a new job that week and waited at Westboro Station for a bus heading east when a double-decker bus traveling west on the other side of the Transitway ran up and down the curb the station, and slammed into the steel canopy. Draus, frozen in shock, saw the moment of impact and all the horror that followed. Three people died in the crash and many more were injured.

Hours later, Draus, other witnesses, and non-wounded crash survivors were taken off the stage in another bus. Many with waiting journeys alighted at Tunney’s Pasture, while Draus continued to the center while the bus returned to normal operation.

“That was when it happened,” she says, more than a year later, in an interview with this newspaper. “I suddenly noticed everything that had happened.”

She started to panic and broke. When she got off the bus, she couldn’t get the idea of ​​stepping on another.

Months passed before Draus felt ready to try to travel on again, but on that occasion and every time thereafter, a visceral panic reaction took place within a few bus stops.

“I think I’m just on the bus, something about that brings back the memory of my body,” she said. Despite her best efforts to overpower the reaction with reason – she was not really on the bus that crashed, the chance of another tragedy is very small – her body seems to remember what her mind would rather forget.

“It’s just embarrassing when you arrive somewhere and you tear and hyperventilate and it’s not like you can just explain to all strangers:” This is why I am like that, it’s OK. ” gave up, “Draus said.

Justine Draus was on the scene of the Westboro bus crash in January 2019.

When her lessons at uOttawa resumed in September – she received a second Bachelor’s degree in biopharmaceutical science – Draus walked the 45 minutes to an hour between her home and school to avoid having to take a bus. With the opening of the light rail system of the Confederation Line and the prospect of colder weather on the horizon, Draus decided to take another chance at OC Transpo.

To her surprise, light-rail transit did not provoke the same panic reaction as bus journeys. That does not mean that it has been easy – for a time Draus would only ride the train if she could get a specific seat at the doors and an emergency alarm outside the morning rush hour. She still doesn’t travel in the front of the train.

“I’m not trying to dictate this,” she said, referring to her new unrest during transit and her determination to make the LRT work for her.

“I definitely don’t feel comfortable on my way through anymore. I won’t sit on my phone or something, I know. But at least it’s something I can take now.”

That said, Draus also notes that she will only rely on her car as soon as she stops following classes on the campus where parking is not possible and is unable to forgo the passage for which her tuition pays (she has it tried).

She is alarmed by the problems that plague the LRT system. If the train fails temporarily and the replacement bus service is carried out, she runs or calls an Uber.

She is also disturbed by what she describes as “a lack of transparency” in the city’s response to both the Confederation Line issues and the Westboro bus crash.

“Basically they say, you don’t care, you don’t learn this, just us,” she said. “That does not create trust.”

For example, although OC Transpo has conducted a “safety assessment” of the Westboro collision, the results have not been made public.

In response to criticism of the silence after the crash, the city has said it is awaiting the findings of investigations by police and other agencies into the factors that contributed to the crash, before outlining the steps it will take to Prevent future tragedy.

In the meantime, Draus has decided to seek support to help address the continuing effect of the crash and its aftermath on her state of mind. She made the decision after breaking off during a recent job interview when she was asked to tell the interviewer about a difficult situation, how she dealt with it and what she had done differently.

Draus said she is constantly thinking back to her decision not to cross the Transitway to support the injured crash victims before first responders took over. There was glass everywhere and first aid training taught her to avoid a situation where she could injure herself and create more work for paramedics.

“I am very sorry,” she said. “It’s what you should do in theory. But does it feel right? No. Because I know that there are people who have life-changing injuries. And that would not have changed in any way, and I am aware of that. And yet it doesn’t go away. If you are aware of all these things, the feelings do not disappear. “

With an Andrew Duffy file

