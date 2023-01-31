What To Do Before Yoga In The Morning?

Yoga is the best way to start a healthy day and a healthy life. Following the right poses and mantra can have amazing results on the body. Just as you warm your body up before doing cardio or running up a hill, the same way, you need to prep yourself before starting your yoga session. Here are a few things that you should do:

Things To Do Before Yoga

I. Take A Shower

If you are doing this in the morning, make sure you take a nice bath to get refreshed.

Before starting, shower or sprinkle water on your face to rejuvenate. Showering before your yoga session can seem strange as you might think, “I’ll sweat while doing it. Taking a bath should be a better option.”, but it will help you feel fresh. You will also smell wonderful as you practice, especially when heading to a class. Even at home, we recommend doing it.

Many instructors and specialists also say this.

II. Keeping Things Realistic And Achievable

It is very important to set realistic goals. Often, people set unattainable goals that ultimately make them quit or feel they are not good enough. If you are a beginner, start small.

Try setting easy goals, no matter how small, first. For example, your initial objective should be to perform five sun salutations continuously without pausing. Your second objective should be maintaining a posture for 5 seconds. Another can be meditating for only two or five minutes. Then, slowly increasing the time. Directly going for one-hour meditations sounds daunting. Plus, you will eventually get dejected and drop the whole idea of doing it.

That being said, keep a healthy challenge for yourself that is rewarding, and that you can easily accomplish.

So, take baby steps. Write down your goals, describe them thoroughly and start.

III. Pre-Yoga Session Set Up

To start the day with a clear mindset, begin with some preparation. Set up your clothes, matt, etc., the night before. This way, things will not happen in a rush, and you can peacefully start the session the next day.

There are other things you must keep in mind:

Just before you go to sleep, make a goal to set your mind up for success in the morning. This may be connected to the objectives you want to gain. Also, envision how much you like rising early to do yoga.

A late, filling supper the night before should be avoided since it will make you feel sluggish. To ensure a restful night’s sleep and the ability to avoid slamming the snooze button when you begin your morning yoga exercise, go to bed early and get at least eight hours of sleep.

IV. Go Slow, Go Easy On Yourself

Your body is likely not ready to start the day when you first get up since it is stiff and sleepy. The brain is still processing the morning and trying to get out of being heavily drowsy. So, be gentle to yourself and go at your own pace.

V. Choose The Right Spot

If feasible, try to practice yoga in the same area where you perform your daily workout regimen. This will help you stay on course. Just be sure to choose a location that is calm and uncluttered.

Ensure the area is spacious so you can stretch and spread everywhere. Avoid busy intersections and areas where a lot of people are milling about.

Places you can try: an open balcony, living room, terrace, park, or roof of a building (make sure it is safe on the top).

VI. Eat Light, Eat Right

Things to keep in mind before a yoga session (for both in-house or a class):

Eat food that is digestible.

Don’t overeat or overdrink before starting.

Do not eat anything that is fatty or makes you acidic.

Avoid spicy food.

Always eat two hours before you begin practicing.

Eat food that energizes you, not something that makes you feel groggy and heavy.

Take fresh fruits, a freshly made smoothie, or vegetable juice. Be careful with plain milk. Drink in appropriate amounts.

Take simple carbs that are easy on your body.

Aerated beverages and spicy, too salty, or fried foods should always be avoided since they provide little to no nutrients and make you feel drained and lethargic.

Avoid overdrinking alcohol, or you will wake up with a hangover.

If you keep your yoga session in the evening, follow the same pursuit as you would in the morning. Eat a light dinner high in protein-rich foods (such as peanut butter and seeds) since this will help minimize muscular soreness. Eat a nutrient-dense meal that makes up the ideal yogic diet.

FAQs

I. What is the best time to do yoga?

Experts recommend that meditation and yoga are best practiced between 4 AM and 6 AM in the morning when the mind is at its most calm and the rest of the world hasn’t yet woken up and started moving.

II. Can I drink water before yoga?

Yes, you can drink water before yoga. The best thing to do would be to drink water two hours before doing yoga, as it is essential for remaining hydrated. This allows your body to adequately hydrate itself before you begin to practice by giving your body time to absorb water.

III. Can yoga change your body shape?

Yoga has the ability to enhance fat reduction, develop muscle tone, and increase flexibility, resulting in a more toned, lean-looking physique. Yoga is a comprehensive exercise for both the body and the mind.

IV. Is using the toilet necessary before yoga?

No, it is not necessary. Although it is not essential, if the urge emerges, you should do it. Yoga should be performed on an empty stomach.

V. Is yoga better than going to the gym?

Yoga is perfect for you if you want to improve your posture, strength, flexibility, and balance. But working out at the gym is the best option if you want to gain muscle. By using both, you may also achieve a balance between the two. For advice on the proper forms and exercises, speak with a fitness trainer. Some gyms also keep yoga sessions.