Before Christmas, volunteers serve 1,000 endangered Calgarians turkey food – Calgary

Volunteers have delivered over 100 turkeys to more than 1,000 Calgarians who are less fortunate on Sunday.

The Victory Outreach Foundation hosted the annual event in three churches across the city.

Pastor Sharon Williams said it was vital to help the vulnerable and make sure everyone got a warm Christmas dinner.

"I think it's really important to always have people who are overlooked in our vision," she said.

"We believe that it is really important to give people who do not have a home in our family. Everyone is welcome. There is a place for everyone. We try to meet the needs mentally, emotionally and physically. We want every child make a gift and make sure the bellies are full and the families are happy. ”

Dan and Bernice Schleppe serve meals with their family, who has been with Victory Outreach for 25 years.

"It is a time to share and celebrate with people. There are so many people who have much less in life, and we just want to be part of their lives and bring them joy about Christ and Christmas," he said.

Bernice is happy to help to help others during the event.

"I think it's really nice to serve others at this time of year and just a blessing for people who don't have much," she said.

"Give them a little bit of joy [during that time], which can be a very difficult time of the year for many people."

