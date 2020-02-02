Bedford police are looking for missing woman with dementia

The Bedford police are looking for a missing Pennsylvania woman with dementia who was last seen in Bedford. Joyce Miller, 71, was reported missing at the Bedford police at about 6 p.m. Saturday. She attended a position on Great Road in Bedford and left between 5 p.m. and 6:00 pm. She drove a sky blue Toyota Prius 2013 with an roof rack and a Pennsylvania license plate. She is not familiar with the area. Miller is described as 5 feet, 5 inches long and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a multi-colored cardigan, an orange turtleneck and black pants. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford police on 781-275-1212.

