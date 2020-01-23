Bed Bath and Beyond has announced it will close more than sixty stores in more than eight states in 2020. Last week, employees at Soncy Road Bed Bath & Beyond were not sure whether they would have a job in the coming weeks and months. Good news. You will be.

Some of the 40 stores in 19 states and Washington, DC have already closed or will close in the first half of 2020, said company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce, noting that these locations “no longer meet the standards that our customers expect us to do “us.”

While Bed Bath and Beyond keeps the Amarillo site open, the fate of the Express at Westgate Mall is unknown. Express is facing challenges that other retailers have been undermining in recent years, namely declining pedestrian traffic, fast-fashion competitors, and online competition.

The company announced on Wednesday that it will close 31 stores by the end of January, another 35 by the end of January 2021, and the rest by 2022. The company has recently closed nine stores for a total of 100.

A list of locations was not immediately available on Wednesday. Express had 411 retail stores primarily in malls and 215 outlet stores on November 2, according to a public file.

Here are the stores of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, which the company has confirmed will close in 2020:

709 7th St. NW, Washington, DC

1057 N Elmhurst Road, Mt. Prospect, IL

12803 Citrus Plaza Dr., Tampa, FL

141 Tuckahoe Road, Sewell, NJ

17 Hampton House Road, Newton, NJ

1406 Palisades Center Dr., West Nyack, NY

610 Outside St., Bronx, NY

25975 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted, OH

1747 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH

40 Town Center Dr., Johnstown, PA

9600 Frontage Road, Austin, TX

2817 West Expressway 83, Frontage Road, Harlingen, TX

6575 Hwy. 6N, Houston, TX

1190 Stafford Market Pl., Stafford, VA

