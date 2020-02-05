Become a tax expert (tax expert?) With this online training bundle of $ 39

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

TL; DR: Become a tax expert with lifelong access to a nine-course certification bundle for just $ 39, a saving of 97%.

The tax season is just around the corner – and if you’ve just broken into a cold sweat, you’re not the only one. Between the high accounting costs and the countless available self-service apps, it can be overwhelming to even think of taxes. But instead of leaving it up to the last minute and not getting the best possible scenario in your tax return, you take matters into your own hands. Right now you can get lifelong access to nine best-selling courses from CPA Robert Steele for $ 39 and learn to make your taxes like a professional.

The included lessons will certainly help you increase your financial literacy, and impress your friends with that new vocabulary is just the beginning. While you may not need every lesson right now, you will find that this course supports your changing tax needs as your journey through life continues.

You can choose and choose what you want to learn from a wide range of topics including different accounting methods, education-related benefits and credits, filling in paperwork using real tax forms as examples, the ins and outs of Quickbooks, how real estate buying comes into play , and much more.

If you are a freelancer or entrepreneur, this course is actually a must-have. You will finally understand who should submit a scheme C for income from small businesses versus who is “self-employed” (plus how to calculate and report the tax on self-employed work). Working from home? You learn how to calculate your deductions using actual expenses or the simplified method. In addition, you bring home best practices for archiving to make the tax time less awful in the future.

With all this CPA-presented knowledge, you are ready to walk, talk and archive confidently in 2020 and later. Don’t miss your chance to get lifelong access to the Be a Tax Expert 9-course certification bundle for just $ 39.

