Becky Lynch and CM Punk compared their careers last night. Photo credit: WWE / FOX

Subscribe to our wrestling newsletter!

Last night on WWE Backstage on FS1, Becky Lynch made a special appearance in the studio to talk about her career.

It started with Becky, who almost boasted of her character and boasted having a chip on her shoulder and not letting anyone hold her down again. However, it turns out that this is the real Becky Lynch.

It made sense that she was sitting next to CM Punk in the ring for the interview, someone else who made a meteoric rise to the top of the WWE with the same chip on his shoulder.

Take part in these wrestling discussions in our forum!

Both wrestlers came with a lot of praise and both relegated to second-rate. However, CM Punk hit the nail on the head when he said there is a moment that is catapulting stars into legends.

For Steve Austin, it was Bret Hart’s sniper. For CM Punk it was the pipe bomb. For Becky Lynch, it was the moment when Nia Jax rightly broke her nose.

After that there was nothing left to hold them back.

At an interesting moment, Becky Lynch started talking about her current feud with Asuka – someone she has never beaten. At that point, Lynch broke the character and said something shocking.

Lynch said Asuka was a monster in NXT. She was undefeated and no one could touch her. She got on the main list without ever tasting a loss, and then the WWE screwed it up.

“She had this phenomenal run in NXT and was booked to win 90% of her matches. Then, last year at WrestleMania, she pulled the rug out from under her. I felt bad for her. I know what it’s like to be in this position. I want to make her a monster. “

“She had this phenomenal run in NXT and was booked to win 90% of her matches. Then, last year at WrestleMania, she pulled the rug out from under her. I felt bad for her. I know what it’s like to be in this position. I want to make her a monster. “- Becky on Asuka. pic.twitter.com/3ZyJoXNDzr

– Wrestle features (@WrestleFeatures) January 22, 2020

Most wrestlers only care about making themselves stars. In this feud, Becky Lynch did everything in her promos to reveal that she knows Asuka has her number and has always been the better wrestler.

Now that the two are ready to fight at the Royal Rumble, most fans expect Becky Lynch to finally defeat their enemy, but their comments on Asuka make it a little blurry.

Unlike Charlotte Flair at Asuka’s first WrestleMania, which ended up being the true WWE women’s star and ended Asuka’s winning streak, Becky Lynch seems to want to prove to the world that the WWE women are not ready for Asuka.

WWE Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday evening at 7/6 a.m. on the WWE Network. WWE Backstage will be broadcast on FS1 every Tuesday evening at 11.10 a.m.