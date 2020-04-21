Because “Pawn Stars” Chumlee is worth $ 5 million

Austin “Chumlee” Russell is one of the top cast members in the TV series Pawn Stars. He makes his living moving and dealing with some unusual finds in the City of Sin. Looking at the man, you would never have guessed in a million years that he is a serious player.

In fact, that’s exactly what Chumlee is all about. At just thirty-seven, Pawn Stars’ fame is a total ballerina. The real star is worth five million dollars! From luxury homes to fancy cars to millions in the bank, Chumlee has managed to upgrade a lot in recent years. So how exactly did this seemingly ordinary colleague gain so much wealth and fortune?

He continued to have the perfect connection

Chumlee grew up in Henderson, Nevada, with a childhood friend named Corey Harrison. Corey and Chumlee had a lot of hobbies together, but their favorite thing to do as young people was to join Corey’s father’s local pawn. Corey’s father is, of course, Pawn Star reality star Rick Harrison. Harrison acted as Chumi’s father figure and showed him the business ropes from a very young age.

Rick continued to win a lucrative reality TV deal called Pawn Stars, which focused on the pledge business at the Las Vegas pawnshop, and at the time, Chumlee was already on Rick’s. His charismatic personality, enjoyment of the market and his pleasant sense of humor made him a perfect fit to star as Rick’s classmate.

Chumlee makes a huge chunk of change to star in reality TV

Pawn Stars made its debut in 2009. When the show aired, its stars, such as Chumlee, received a good salary. He is reportedly earning twenty-five thousand dollars for each episode he makes for the History Channel. This is not a small part of the change in any way, especially for a man who, just before the series took a flight, worked on the counter at a Vegas pawnshop.

Being part of this successful series certainly served as an upgrade of life for a simple man from Nevada’s Henderson. We bet he’s happy with his lucky stars every day for the hand he was given

His Car Collection is nothing

In addition to filming the popular TV show, Chumlee has a ton of assets worth a lot of money. He is a huge fan of cars and has many luxury vehicles. He bought a Maserati for eighty-five thousand dollars, even though the car was worth $ 100 million. This was an immediate increase of fifteen thousand dollars in equity. He also owns a 1964 Impala SS, a Cadillac Escalade, a Range Rover and a Rolls-Royce Phantom. It is estimated that the collection of his car is worth only one million dollars.

He also knows what he’s doing when it comes to the art of bargaining and bargaining

Pawn Stars fans know Chumlee as the silly man who is often the shock of other cast members. He is happy-lucky, he never lets the joke fall under his skin. What’s even more amazing is that Chumless really knows what’s behind this counter. As it comes out like a bag of unseen dead weights, it has definitely earned its place in the Rick Package Store.

Chumlee evaluated some of the key elements that brought in a lot of money. As viewers saw in Season 2, “Pinball Wizards,” it’s a bit wild when it comes to evaluating old pinball machines.

