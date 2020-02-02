“Because of a sports team:” the Super Bowl argument led to deadly shootings in California

FRESNO, California – A Californian man was killed Sunday 2 February in a shooting that resulted from a fight over the Super Bowl. It turned out that the suspected shooter was on trial and was not allowed to have a weapon or ammunition.

Crime scene tape closed Tuolumne and B streets for hours when the Fresno police investigated a shooting during a family barbecue. Police said the shooter rode a bike to a house, got into a fight with the victim after he noticed the scenery of San Francisco 49ers and opened fire.

“People like to come forward and enjoy the day, you know, food and stuff like that, so you don’t have to worry about someone driving up and shooting because of a sports team,” said James Easterling, neighbor.

Easterling lives next door and said this was a big surprise in their quiet street.

With the help of the victim’s family, the police found and suspected the shooter in a nearby homeless camp. His weapon was not found immediately.

“It wasn’t a gun, but it was like an improvised gun, so we try to determine what it was as soon as we found it,” Lieutenant Charlie Chamalbide told the Fresno police.

Police said the victim had just visited the house where this happened. Neighbors wished him the best – with everyone indicating that the people in that house are friendly.

“When I first came to live here, he had some oranges in the back, and I asked him what – well, I think the man staying there – asked him for some oranges and he gave me a bag of oranges,” Easterling said . “It’s a neighbor, you know? So I want to see him do well, just as I want them to do well for me, so yes, I hope everything is fine there. “

Police identified the victim as Frank Rojas, 24, from Fresno, and the alleged shooter as Daniel Epimenio Gonzalez, 34 – and said he attacked the victim with a zip gun.

