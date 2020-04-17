Because May 4 could be a defining day for the American car industry (but maybe not)

Incredible Topshot by the supremely talented Jason TorchinskyThe Matin ShiftAll your daily car news in one proper place. Is your time no longer important?

On May 4, with the US auto industry, Nissan brakes on restarting car production, Volvo has around gas in Europe, and a resurgence of the Chinese market could provide much relief. needed for VW. All this and more in The Morning Shift for April 17, 2020.

1st Gear: May 4th could be a big day for the Auto Industry

Did you know that the fun of Star Wars is making everyone laugh on May 4 – “The fourth can be with you”? Well, it will actually be better suited than ever this year, since the American car industry could use as much good luck as it can get.

Arriving at the demand of the tanker consumer and interrupting the production of the vehicles, the builders were led to wage reductions and tax breaks to try and stay on the ball. But these measures can only keep the tide going for so long; in the end, builders, like all companies shut down by the coronavirus result – are anxious to let it go. And for many, the big day of recovery is May 4th.

Among the builders expected to resume U.S. manufacturing operations on May 4 are Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Tesla, Toyota, and Honda. Key suppliers such as Magna – a critical source for parts needed to assemble screws – are also amazing to date.

Get ready for the worse and Pick a Car Jump Starter for a Low …

Clearly, May 4 could be a huge day for the racing world.

In a recent story about Ford’s future vehicle production, Automotive News discusses Blue Oval’s plans for May 4, as stated by the president of the Kentucky Truck Plant:

DETROIT – Ford Motor Co. joins other builders and suppliers by directing May 4 to restart assembly lines at at least one U.S. plant, according to a union official.

In a letter to members, Kentucky Truck Plant President Allen Hughes said Ford plans to reopen its Louisville facility in a two-shift, Monday-Thursday model, although he said that “this is not finalized and is very tentative.”

It was unclear whether Ford was planning a May 4 reboot for all U.S. plants, or if it was Kentucky Truck specific.

That president described measures that Ford plans to take to keep workers safe since FoMoCo resumed car production. From the story:

“The company’s plans are extensive and are changing daily, in part because of changes in coronavirus guidelines” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

These plans could include buzzing bracelets that would hurt workers when they are within 6 feet of each other. Ford this week announced to begin production of facade masks at its Van Dyke transmission plant and to provide masks to all its factory workers.

Automotive News also wrote a story on Fiat Chrysler’s strategy to restart vehicle production in the United States on May 4, but only after first planting plants in Mexico. From the article:

The FCA’s head of North American supply chain planning and global interregional flow, said during the supplier’s presentation that the company will only resume operations with a “secure,” workplace. safe and sanitary “that” protects all our employees and you “.

Production of Ram Promaster in Saltillo, Mexico, is scheduled to begin on Monday. Result in the Saltillo Truck Assembly plant building the Ram 1500 Classic and heavy duty models could follow on April 27th.

The article also describes the FCA’s roll-out plan, saying:

In the United States, the estimated return date for its Detroit-area plants is May 4. Resumption of Wrangler’s production at the North Toledo site in Ohio is also scheduled for May 4: FCA’s Brampton plant in Canada assembling the Dodge Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 is also scheduled to resume. May 4th.

The FCA’s progressive return would continue May 18 for its Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Ill .; the South Toledo plant that produces the Jeep Gladiator; the Toluca, Mexico, factory assembling the Dodge Journey and the Jeep Compass; and the Windsor minivan plant in Canada.

Vitous said the launch rate for the company’s import and printer plants supporting assembly operations is also set.

The latest generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer is expected to delay three months from its previous launch dates in 2021, the article cites.

You can learn more about the plans of various manufacturers to resume production in the United States on the Automotive News page. A key point that many motorists make is that May 4 is a tentative trial date, which could very well be replaced depending on how the coronavirus situation develops, especially with regard to the government’s order to stay home and social spacing guidelines.

2nd Gear: Nissan Is Killing The Brake

Although many plan to be May 4 to be Big Day, a Nissan embattled car manufacturer – which has recently revealed about 10,000 employees at its establishments in Tennessee and Mississippi – will slow the brakes a bit. From Reuters:

Nissan Motor Co. said on Thursday that it would extend a halt to U.S. manufacturing plants until mid-May, citing the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car has already scheduled its production stop until April 27.

The story describes why there is a bit of skepticism around May 4 – something worth repeating here:

Some builders have said they hope to resume US production on May 4, but other auto executives think the reboot of the industry may be pushed to mid-May. Industry and policy leaders are discussing plans to restart the economy of the United States and the region.

3rd Equipment: Volvo Hits U Gas In Europe

To advance home the point that May 4 could prove to be a total bust, look no further than the Swedish car Volvo, which initially planned to reopen its Ridgeville plant near Charleston, South Carolina – a closed establishment on March 26. on April 14, but then dropped that to May 4. This time it was repealed again for “supply chain restrictions and restrictions from local authorities,” a Volvo spokesman told Automotive News Europe.

In Sweden and Belgium, however, Volvo hopes to resume production of vehicles, which ceased on 26 and 17 March, respectively, on 20 April. Yes, here it is this Monday. Automotive News Europe quotes the company’s CEO, who describes why he thinks the start of production is so important:

“Our primary responsibility as a company is to safeguard the employment of our employees for the future and to do the same for our suppliers and our dealers,” Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News Europe. “The best way to do this is to restart our production.”

He added that Volvo also wants to signal that closing everything until a vaccine for the virus is found is irresponsible because it “would result in a disastrous downward spiral in a recession.”

The story goes on to describe the production plan:

Production on both vehicle assembly plants will resume slowly, at the time the car will initially produce only vehicles that have already been ordered, a spokeswoman said. Samuelsson said Volvo expects to produce three to four days a week next week to meet demand, which, especially from China, returns to normal. That said, he added that “there will be a considerable reduction in the maximum capacity we have”

A powertrain plant in Skovde, Sweden will also continue operation on Monday. Among them, vehicles in Belgium and Sweden, and a “body components” installation in Olofstrom, Sweden that started production this week, “Volvo’s European production network will once again be fully operational,” says Automotive News Europe.

It will not only be the workers of the plants who return to work. Volvo plans to have its employees targeted at the offices on Monday, although the company has described security measures it is taking to prevent the spread of coronaviruses. From the news site:

Back in Europe, Volvo said all reopened structures have been “largely cleansed” and that health routines have been stepped up. There will also be voluntary temperature controls offered at the main entrances.

In recent weeks, Volvo has said it has reviewed every workstation at the Torslanda plant from a health and safety perspective. Whenever it is not possible to follow the rules of social spacing, employees will wear masks, the spokeswoman said.

Volvo office officials will also start returning on Monday. At its Swedish facilities, the layout of all meeting rooms, offices and restaurants have been adapted to allow for social distance. For example, the tables have been summarized to provide more work space and Volvo will limit the number of people allowed in meeting rooms and restaurants.

4th Gear: VW Sales Are Garbage, But China Can Be The Bypass Valve

Yesterday, we quoted a Reuters story about how Volkswagen is not sure how much its financial performance will fall as a result of this coronavirus pandemic. The company “has given up its prospects for 2020 amid uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak that caused operating profit to decline 81% in the first quarter,” the news release said.

Today we have a bit more information on the performance of the Wolfsburg car as of late, and it’s, well, terrible. From Reuters:

Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday said sales of its cars had dropped 23% year over year to 2 million cars in the January-March period.

In March alone, deliveries were down 37.6% overall on 623,000 vehicles, figures have reflected, reflecting the coronavirus crisis that started plant closures and falling sales as consumers were hit home. in blockchain measures worldwide.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, since the tunnel ends in China. From the Reuters story titled “Volkswagen China chief sees sales in China over recovery course”:

China is VW’s largest market contact for a large chunk of its profits.

Sales reductions due to the spread of the virus in China have slowed in April, Volkswagen’s China chief Stephan Woellenstein told reporters on a call.

Referring to the country’s general market, Woellenstein said sales decline in April was estimated at between 15% and 20% from a year earlier, while March’s fall, at the height of the pandemic, was that was 40%.

“If things continue now, it could reach last year’s level again in June,” he said. “We are seeing a normalization with a view to summer.”

5th Equipment: Otherwise, the March car sale in Europe had been bad

As a result, car sales drop precipitously when no one drives, traffic operations are limited, and plants no longer build vehicles. In Europe, March was tough, as Reuters shows via data from the European Auto Industry Association. From the story:

In March, new vehicle registration fell by 51.8% to 853,077 vehicles in the countries of the European Union, Great Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), European Association statistics show. auto industry (ACEA).

Sales decreased in all EU markets, with Italy – particularly affected by the pandemic – reporting the largest drop of 85.4%, while records decreased by 37.7% in Germany, 72 , 2% in France and 69.3% in Spain.

Registration numbers are not necessarily perfectly reflective of sales, since it is possible that anyone who bought a car these days would have trouble registering. But make no mistake, the big issue is the lack of car sales.

According to the story, BMW fell 39.7 percent year-on-year to March, while Daimler dropped 40.6 percent, VW jumped 43.6 percent, Renault jumped 63.7 percent percent, and the PSA Group deposited 66.9 percent.

“The decline in registrations is because most car dealerships in Europe were shut down during the second half of March as part of measures to contain the pandemic,” writes Reuters.

Reverse: 1964: The Ford Mustang was born

From the story:

The Ford Mustang is officially unveiled by Henry Ford II at the World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, New York, on April 17, 1964. That same day, the new car also debuted at Ford’s showrooms across America and around. 22,000 Mustangs were immediately deposited in the greenhouse. Buyers Named for a World War II fighter aircraft, the Mustang was the first of a type of vehicle that was known as a “car pony”. Ford has sold more than 400,000 Mustangs in its first year of production, far exceeding sales expectations.

Neutral: What’s going on May 4?

No one really knows what will happen on May 4, but feel free to win.

.