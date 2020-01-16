Beavis and Butt-Head Rock Out to Nine Inch Nails: Watch

There weren’t many positives for hard rock and heavy metal fans in the 2020 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, since Judas Priest, Motörhead and Soundgarden were all closed. One big exception was the inclusion of Nine Inch Nails. Trent Reznor was more surprised by this than anyone.

“I’m pretty shocked,” he told Rolling Stone shortly after hearing the news. “When I think back to the way nine-inch nails are received, it always seems like we are falling between the cracks or that we are not in this category or” this thing “. I don’t know if it’s a defense mechanism, but I just assumed we would stay in this category, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see ourselves recognized. It feels good. “

Nine Inch Nails has a huge cult following and continues to make the headlines about festivals and arenas every time they shoot, but the mainstream culture hasn’t paid much attention to them since the mid-90s when The Downward Spiral introduced teens all over America to industrial music and Trent Reznor became an unlikely MTV star.

A few weeks after the single “March of the Pigs” was released in February 1994, the video even appeared on the television screen of Beavis and Butt-Head. They spent a large part of the video banging their heads, commenting on Reznor’s “shiny pants” and complaining that the “it doesn’t make you feel better” part was too sweet. “This part of the song sucks,” said Butt-Head. “These guys just have to focus on rock.”

Reznor has come a long way since those days. He is now the father of five, a former rock statesman and the creator of some of the most acclaimed film music from the last decade of cinema, even winning an Academy Award for his work on The Social Network. But at the May Hall of Fame induction ceremony, former Trent will step out to play some of the classics. And Beavis and Butt-Head, wherever they are these days, will surely be delighted.