Beats Solo Pro on sale for the first time: Save $ 50 on Amazon

Even Billie Eilish, pictured here, is one of the Beats Solo Pro headphones.

Image: Beats

2020-01-24

TL; DR: The new Beats Solo Pro are Beats’ first noise-canceling on-ear headphones and are priced at $ 249.95 – a saving of $ 50 and their first online discount ever.

When they came out in 2008, Beats was the big, ridiculous purchase that you put on your vacation list as Hail Mary. They were cool and eccentric, but looked plastic and had too much bass to have fun.

Beats has toned it down and perfected noise cancellation over the years, but many of us still rock an old couple because $ 300 headphones are a lot to replace. If you’ve postponed this purchase, be glad you waited: The Beats Solo Pro, which only came on the market in October 2019, is a glow-up in every way and is currently priced at $ 50 off Amazon. At $ 249.95, they’re cheaper than Studio3 headphones, which are Beats’ older cousin and just other noise-canceling headphones.

This is the first time they have been discounted since they were released, according to camelcamelcamel’s Amazon Price Tracking.

The Beats Solo line had not been upgraded in three years and Beats has been working intensively on this massive redesign. They are chic, dull, minimalist and look more “professional” than beats have ever done. Active noise cancellation creates the same silent euphoria that everyone loved about Studio3, and is now combined into a convenient on-ear design. These 22 hours of battery life are also wonderful.

The actual earpiece is larger than that of the Solo3, but still smaller than the Studio3, and offers a good middle ground for audiophiles who definitely want noise cancellation, but prefer the ear instead of the auricle. Despite larger, muddy ear cushions, they are noticeably close to the head. However, noise cancellation requires the right fit to literally exclude noise.

If you prefer earphones together, the Beats PowerBeats Pro also gives you a $ 50 discount. They are Apple’s truly wireless earbuds for people who are still nervous that AirPods will fall out and fall on the subway tracks. Aside from the secure ear hook, they have dynamic noise isolation and wait for physical buttons on each ear to control volume, playback, and calls. Since Apple has beats, all beats are equipped with the AirPod’s H1 chip, which skips the Bluetooth menu and automatically couples to your iPhone or Mac.

For $ 299.95 you can save $ 50 and choose between black, gray, red, dark blue, light blue and ivory.