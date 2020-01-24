Beats Solo Pro earphones get a $ 50 discount on the best deals of the day

Friday’s best deals include the latest low-priced Beats headphones in all colors, as well as offers on MacBooks and various previous generation iPhones. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro both $ 50 off

Amazon offers Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones in all colors for $ 250. This represents a savings of $ 50 compared to the regular rate and corresponds to the best price we have seen. The latest version of Beats offers active noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of listening time on a full charge. In particular, just 10 minutes on a charger can create up to three hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for quick pairing, and more. We loved them during our practical exam.

Do you prefer a more sporty design? You can also get Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless in all colors for $ 200. It’s below the regular price of $ 250 and just at our previous mention, as well as the all-time low price from Amazon. Powerbeats Pro offers the latest audio news from Apple, offering up to 24 hours of playback time and a completely wireless design for training. Apple’s H1 chip facilitates quick pairing, long range and features like Hey Siri.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $ 730

Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch models only today $ 730. For comparison, you originally paid $ 1,099 or more for these MacBooks, and Apple currently charges at least $ 929 in refurbished condition. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air offers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely updated design. Dual port Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for all your equipment, up to 40 GB / s. Up to 12 hours of autonomy allow you to remain operational throughout the day. It includes a one year warranty.

Save on the previous generation. iPhones from $ 140

Today only, Woot offers various certified refurbished iPhone models $ 140. Free delivery is available for Prime members; otherwise, a delivery fee of $ 6 will be charged. Our first choice is the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for $ 230. This model is designed for AT&T only. When available, Apple charges $ 499 in its refurbished storefront. Today’s offer is $ 100 less than our previous mention. The iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina screen, an A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises that these phones will be able to function with the usual physical wear and tear that you would expect from a “scratch and dent” device. It comes with a 90 day warranty for more peace of mind.

Best Buy offers the Apple iPhone SE in silver with 32 GB of storage for $ 60. This model is locked to the Simple Mobile prepaid service for one year. When in stock, Apple charges $ 349 for a new condition model. This corresponds to the best price we have seen. iPhone SE has grown a bit of cult in recent years with its smaller form factor and affordable price. Ideal for children or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch screen, a 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. iPhone SE is eligible for iOS 13 and is expected to receive additional updates in the foreseeable future.

IPhone 11 Pro smart battery case reaches $ 104

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale is a discount on MacBooks, Apple accessories and more. One of the most notable deals that caught our attention is that you can save up to 25% on a selection of official Apple iPhone cases. The smart battery case of the iPhone 11 Pro / Max in black stands out $ 104.

Typically sold for $ 129, today’s offer marks the first price drop we’ve seen and a new historic low. The official Apple Smart Battery case offers up to 50% more autonomy for your iPhone 11 Pro / Max in a silicone finish “silky and soft to the touch”. With wireless charging support, there is also a built-in shutter release for taking pictures quickly. Find out more in our practical exam.

Save $ 300 on the VIZIO 75-inch AirPlay 2 TV

Amazon currently offers the VIZIO P Series Quantum 75 HD 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $ 1,299. Having initially sold for $ 2,299, we saw it more recently for $ 1,599. It is good for a rebate of $ 300 and brings the price to its lowest level. Centered around a 75-inch 4K HDR panel, this UHD TV is equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. The integrated smart capabilities also provide easy access to popular streaming services. Find five HDMI ports as well as two USB slots. Check out our practice exam for an in-depth look.

