Beating Duke is all North Carolina fans can hope for

Would a win over Duke make up for a demoralizing season for the UNC basketball program?

This season it was ugly in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

When it comes to positive results, for the first time in more than 15 years, there are very few for a Tar Heels team that is below 0.500. UNC is now 8-9 overall and far from a team with legitimate potential to compete in March. The last time that a team trained by Roy Williams had a loss record was the victory in the national championship (2004-05). Let’s face it, this team isn’t built the way it was.

It may hurt fans in North Carolina to hear it, but some need to know the truth. that such a turn is not to be expected. Cole Anthony may return despite the team’s struggles in the near future, but how much is that changing? Anthony is an incredible leader with a lot of talent. However, it is not enough. not for this team. This UNC squad is not tied to a tournament. So there is only one way to make this season a success.

Beat Duke.

Shutting down the Blue Devils would be more than enough to please my fellow Tar Heel fans and myself. At least in relation to the current course of the season. Everyone knows the value of this rivalry and how much it means for both parties. The matchups from Tar Heels with Duke became everything at this point. The problem with this, however, is the fact that Duke has remained a powerhouse during the current – and hopefully brief – decline of North Carolina.

The chances are not good for UNC, but with this rivalry we know that anything can happen. Despite the different talents, both teams can win this game. That’s why it’s the biggest rivalry in sports.

It’s the 100th anniversary of the rivalry this season and hopefully there will be a few surprises. Imagine Cole Anthony entering the Cameron Indoor Stadium, playing a masterpiece of a game and silencing the crowd of dukes that UNC fans despise so much. Duke versus North Carolina is expected as Christmas morning, and what a gift would be tar sales for believers in Carolina.

It’s a dark time in Chapel Hill, but on February 8th, when Vernon Carey Jr. and the Duke Blue Devils come and go into town at a loss, it’s all right. Some may disagree with this, but at the end of the day the fans of North Carolina Hoops were extremely spoiled. A bad year with a few wins over the Blues Devils is more than enough to make me happy … for now.

Next: Tar Heels fall to fifth cardinals

Get the latest information on the UNC basketball program with Keeping It Heel.