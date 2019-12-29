Beat Saber is the first VR game that only appears in Steam & # 39; s best selling list

Loading...

The incredibly enjoyable Beat Saber, which combines light swords and dance, is the first VR-only game to crack Steam & # 39; s annual Top Sellers list.

Steam published its Best of 2019 lists, including this year's bestsellers, the best new releases, best-selling VR titles, the best Early Access Grads and the most played games. Steam does not provide the specific income information, but divides the lists into four randomly sorted layers of platinum for the top 12, gold for 13th to 24th, silver for 25th to 40th and bronze for 41st to 100th.

The annual Top Sellers list recognizes the 100 games that generated the most revenue on Steam, including game sales, in-game transactions and DLC. Beat Saber hurls the bronze layer for 2019 and claims the title as the first VR-only game on the list and shares the category with, for example, Fallout 4, Far Cry 5, Gears 5, Mortal Kombat 11 and Shadow of the Grafrover.

The hardware requirements to play Beat Saber compared to the other games on Steam & # 39; s Top Sellers list make the performance even more impressive.

Earlier this year Beat Saber became the highest rated game on Steam of all time with a positive score of 99%. Interestingly, the VR game reached the performance on May 4, known as Star Wars Day, although it is not officially associated with the franchise that introduced light swords to pop culture.

Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, was taken over by Facebook & # 39; s Oculus Studios in October, but that did not affect the planned content for the game, with update v.1.6.0 that adds a six-track music package from Green Day.

In the list of Steam & # 39; s bestsellers for 2019, the Platinum category includes the following games:

Civilization VI

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Destination 2

DOTA 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Monster Hunter: World

Player Unknown Battlegrounds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Elder Scrolls Online

Tom Clancy & # 39; s Rainbow Six: Siege

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Warframe

Destiny 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Total War: Three Kingdoms also cracked the Platinum category of the best new releases of Steam this year:

Vein code

Destination 2

Devil May Cry 5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Mordhau

Planet Zoo

Red Dead Redemption 2

Remnant: from the ashes

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Three Kingdoms

