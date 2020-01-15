Mike D and Ad-Rock will present their immersive stage show, directed by Spike Jonze, Beastie Boys Story on the big and small screen in April, with Apple TV + guaranteeing the rights to broadcast the documentary live.

Beastie Boys Story, released worldwide on April 24 after its IMAX limited-entry race on April 3, presents Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz’s live extension of their book Beastie Boys, which focused on legacy of the pioneering hip-hop trio.

In what may be a reference to “The Larry Routine” of the Beastie Boys, a person named “Larry” said about Beastie Boys Story in a statement: “The film seamlessly mixes a stage show and a documentary to create a new format, a live documentary. Does this make sense? It will make more sense when you see the trailer that the filmmakers haven’t finished editing yet, despite the constant harassment.

Larry added that part of the stage performance was recorded during the visit of Diamond and Horovitz to the Kings Theater in Brooklyn.

Diamond and Horovitz said in a statement: “There are friends with whom you have lunch so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, it offers something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… so Spike has ordered: you’re going to do a show for the kids. “

Jonze, who recently announced the release of a photo book dedicated to the Beastie Boys, added, “I owe a lot to the Beastie Boys. Once they pulled me out of a burning ship and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into the state of Florida. It was therefore a real privilege to be able to find them and help them tell their story. “