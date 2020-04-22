Beastie Boys Set SiriusXM ‘Virtual Town Hall’ hosted by LL Cool J

Mike D and Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock will stage a SiriusXM virtual town hall organized by LL Cool J to mark the documentary Beastie Boys Story directed by Spike Jonze, which will be broadcast on Apple TV + on Friday.

Virtual City Hall – with Mike D, Ad-Rock and LL Cool J all discussing their self-isolation – will premiere on April 27 on LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells radio station.

In a music video, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike Diamond (“Mike D”) ranked their top five rappers of all time, a list that includes Nas, Chuck D, Kool G Rap and the influential Jimmy Spicer.

During the conversation, LL Cool J asked Mike D and Ad-Rock if the late Adam “MCA” Yauch would approve that they continue to make music together after his death.

“Not as Beastie Boys,” replied Horovitz. “(Yauch) started the group, so I think it would be weird … The group is the group, and without Adam, it is not the group. I don’t think he would want us to continue as that Beastie Boys would be weird. “

Diamond added that he still felt like he and Ad-Rock were doing things as a group with the release of their book Beastie Boys, their movie Beastie Boys and their shows, even if they weren’t doing new music together.

“Hip-hop was forever changed by the unique sound and charisma that the Beastie Boys brought to the game. Ad-Rock helped me open the door to business and they paved the way for so many. ‘other artists,’ said LL Cool J in a statement. “I can’t wait to sit down with Mike D and Ad-Rock on my SiriusXM channel, Rock the Bells Radio, to talk about their new doc … so many crazy and untold stories!”