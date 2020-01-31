Beartooth drops the Kobe Bryant shirt for the benefit of the families of the victims of the crash

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant reaches far beyond the basketball world and Beartooth show their appreciation through a new shirt.
The band releases a t-shirt that fakes the colors of LA Lakers with a large “B” that looks like Bryant’s number eight jersey, while 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Mamba On Three fund.
The band has also issued a statement about their decision which you can read below.
“When we were growing up, we were all fans of Kobe Bryant. Last week’s tragedies have affected so many people, including us. To honor the legacy of not only Kobe, his daughter Gianna, but all those who have lost their lives, we issue this very special limited edition shirt where we donate 100% of the profit to the #MambaOnThree Fund, which will help support the families affected by this horrible tragedy. The link to our store can be sent from both the link in our bio and our story. #KobeBryant #Mamba #MambaMentality #MambaForever #MambaOut #GirlsDad #NBA ”
According to the Mamba On Three website, the organization was established to honor “the mantra of Team Mamba” Mamba on Three. It is with that usual hymn for togetherness, sisterhood, and the ability to take on any challenge that this Fund was called. “
The fund honors the loved ones of the other seven people involved in the crash who have not received as much attention as Bryant and his daughter Gianna. All donations to the organization are addressed to their families.
You can pick up the shirt here.
The band has just finished their co-headliner tour with Motionless In White and will soon be leaving for Europe with the Amity Affliction. You can see those dates below.
dates
02/16 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
02/17 Vienna, AUT – Arena Wien
02/19 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
02/20 Munich, GER – Tonhalle
02/21 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
02/24 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
02/25 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
02/26 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
02/28 Manchester, UK – Academy
02/29 London, UK – Roundhouse
03/01 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
03/03 Amsterdam, NET – Melkweg
03/04 Hamburg, GER – Grosse Freiheit
03/05 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
03/06 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
