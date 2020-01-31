Beartooth drops the Kobe Bryant shirt for the benefit of the families of the victims of the crash

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant reaches far beyond the basketball world and Beartooth show their appreciation through a new shirt.

The band releases a t-shirt that fakes the colors of LA Lakers with a large “B” that looks like Bryant’s number eight jersey, while 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Mamba On Three fund.

The band has also issued a statement about their decision which you can read below.

“When we were growing up, we were all fans of Kobe Bryant. Last week’s tragedies have affected so many people, including us. To honor the legacy of not only Kobe, his daughter Gianna, but all those who have lost their lives, we issue this very special limited edition shirt where we donate 100% of the profit to the #MambaOnThree Fund, which will help support the families affected by this horrible tragedy. The link to our store can be sent from both the link in our bio and our story. #KobeBryant #Mamba #MambaMentality #MambaForever #MambaOut #GirlsDad #NBA ”

According to the Mamba On Three website, the organization was established to honor “the mantra of Team Mamba” Mamba on Three. It is with that usual hymn for togetherness, sisterhood, and the ability to take on any challenge that this Fund was called. “

The fund honors the loved ones of the other seven people involved in the crash who have not received as much attention as Bryant and his daughter Gianna. All donations to the organization are addressed to their families.

You can pick up the shirt here.

The band has just finished their co-headliner tour with Motionless In White and will soon be leaving for Europe with the Amity Affliction. You can see those dates below.

dates

02/16 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

02/17 Vienna, AUT – Arena Wien

02/19 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

02/20 Munich, GER – Tonhalle

02/21 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

02/24 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

02/25 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

02/26 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

02/28 Manchester, UK – Academy

02/29 London, UK – Roundhouse

03/01 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

03/03 Amsterdam, NET – Melkweg

03/04 Hamburg, GER – Grosse Freiheit

03/05 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

03/06 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

What do you think about Beartooth releasing a Kobe Bryant tribute shirt for charity? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

