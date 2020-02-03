“Bear the name of your family:” 2 UWM Panthers basketball players are sons of famous ballers

MILWAUKEE – Basketball is one of those sports that does not really suffer from a generation gap. Nowhere is that more true than at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The highly recruited son of UWM Coach Pat Baldwin, Patrick, will soon make his own name at university level, but the coach has a few players on his rehearsal floor who are second generation, with famous fathers. First-year guard Courtney Brown Jr. is the son of Courtney Brown Sr., a former member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“You definitely hear lots of stories about all the places they go, the shows they perform,” said Brown Jr. “When I was little, that’s the biggest thing in the world, seeing all the photos.” We have hung the sweater on the wall. “

Vin Baker Jr. is the son of the former Milwaukee Bucks player and current assistant coach Vin Baker. Baker Jr. went to Boston College after two seasons to town.

“I honestly think, yes, the best decision I could have made,” said Baker Jr.

“It’s my child, and I love him,” said Baker Sr. “It’s a dream come true to have him on campus with me here in Milwaukee, and with the Bucks that are doing so well, so it’s just great now.”

“Tough, very tough, tough love,” said Baker Jr. “But it’s great. I’ve had that since I was a kid. Everything has been for the right reasons.”

“First of all, I am a father,” said Baldwin. “The basketball stuff, they understand that. Natural life replaces what basketball can do for them.”

College basketball teams range from freshmen to seniors, and often also graduated transfers, but Brown Jr. and Baker Jr. will always be juniors.

“You definitely carry the name of your family,” said Brown Jr. “Everyone knows your name because you are a junior, so everyone knows who he is, but he has left a good rating.”

“My father has always taught me, bear that name,” said Baker Jr. “You don’t have that name for nothing. He worked hard. He also put me in a place to work hard, so that Baker Jr., that Baker on the back of my shirt means a lot. Now that I am older and in college I walk there certainly with confidence. “

Brown Jr. plays important minutes in his first year on the floor for UWM, while Baker Jr. this season must sit as a transfer before he is eligible to play next season.

