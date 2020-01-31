Bear Kitchen has been voted the best takeaway in the county

Released:

11:01

Friday, January 31, 2020

A Wakefield restaurant that gives real quality to fast food has been voted the best takeaway in Yorkshire.

Bear Kitchen at the Westgate End was recognized as the best takeaway at the British Takeaway Awards and is now among the top 12 in the country.

Conor Barron, Ainsley Harriott, Ben Atkinson and Cameron Atkinson at the British Takeaway Awards.

Owner Ben Atkinson said: “We are thrilled. It feels great for a modest Westgate End business considering some of the places we went against.

“We tried to develop a new approach to fast food. I have a good culinary education and have lived in the US for a while. That is why we wanted to eat fast food on the neck. Just because it’s fast doesn’t have to be garbage. “

The family-owned company opened positive reviews in August 2017.

The selection ranges from burgers and ribs to deli rolls and salads. It was created by Ben and his partner Elle Caldicott with the goal of serving standard restaurant versions of classics to take away.

The judges commented on the high quality of the separated food as well as the efforts of the companies to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Wherever possible, compostable packaging is used, environmentally friendly energy sources selected and local and ethically sound food and beverages procured.