‘Beanpole’ Film Review: War and peace, from a female perspective

Her name is Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko), but most people call her “Bean Pole”. It is not hard to see why – long, willowy and blessed with hair the color of fine straw, this lanky Russian does indeed look like a tall, sprouting plant. But it is a term that people use lovingly when they talk about her, and in Leningrad around “the first fall after the war” affection is scarce. Iya works as a nurse and takes care of soldiers who have survived sieges and grenades, who have lost limbs and sometimes the will to live. She also has a disorder: a tendency to freeze up unexpectedly, the clicking sound in her throat is the only indication that she is still functioning. But the men and the head doctor of the hospital (Andrey Bykov), like Iya. In her free hours, she is about raising a young boy (Igor Shirokov) in a city that is slowly reassembling itself.

Beanpole, the second feature film by 29-year-old filmmaker Kantemir Balagov (proximity), immediately gives you a short sketch of this woman, her strengths and weaknesses, how compassionate and open and frank she is. Because it is a Russian film set during a particularly devastating moment in the country’s history, it also introduces a major tragedy before the first act is barely out of the door. That is about the point where the second main character, Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina), comes into the picture. Like Iya, she was an anti-aircraft gun that served on the western front. Masha was there when Beanpole got the concussion that started to cause these catatonic episodes; she also has her own scars. And as details of the bond between these two begin to fall, we find out that there is a debt that is now due, and that Masha has devised a way that it will be paid in full.

A small sensation from the Un Certain Regard sidebar at last year’s Cannes film festival – Balagov won the Best Directing Award section – this brutal and brilliant period piece achieves several things at the same time. It is an investigation with two characters, and an investigation that sometimes comes very close to a somber, biting buddy comedy. (Miroshnichenko and Perelygina, both actors for the first time, are equally staggeringly impressive in their role; a scene in which the latter dresses political clothes at a dining table is a study in deadly, controlled anger.) It is a melodrama about life after the war and a portrait of a carefully recreated Leningrad who is just starting to lick his wounds. It is a demonstration of regional chops that somehow never turns into a look-mamushka-no-hands display, and a textbook example of the use of handheld camera work (thanks to cinematographer Kseniya Sereda) and splashes of red, green and Goldenrod effective without being flashy or boastful.

And above all, Beanpole is an interpretation of post-war trauma, post-cease-fire collateral damage and the healing process that gives unique priority to the female perspective. Balagov and his co-writer, Aleksandr Terekhov, have mentioned the influence of Svetlana Alexievich’s WWII oral history, “The Unwomanly Face of War” on their screenplay, and the choice to focus more on a gender-specific experience in a combat zone where the bullets have stopped flying is the key. Women stay behind to pick up the pieces in a way that is different from the mutilated and mentally unstable soldiers that Beanpole tends to do; the appearance of a woman visiting her paralyzed husband in the hospice only underlines the gap. Iya and Masha have a strong bond that sometimes feels like a deep friendship and sometimes resembles two drowning people desperately pulling each other down. But you are always aware of how maintaining this relationship does not matter how sour things become, and how the film neither hits its head nor sadistically imposes the additional victimization with regard to its heroines. They have suffered in different ways, but both have suffered enough – and as an extraordinary, goosebumps inducing final shot suggests, they need each other to survive further. Beanpole is already open in New York; it starts its national rollout on 14 February. Attention deserves attention.