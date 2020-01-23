James Beauregard Beam had been distilling bourbon long before Prohibition, and when Prohibition ended, he was eager to start again. When the repeal was announced, Jim Beam (as it was commonly known) turned to his son Jeremiah, his brother Park Beam and Park’s two sons, Carl and Earl, and said, “Boys, it’s time for us to go back to work. ”

But the beams were broken. The ban had not been kind to them. A family talent for success in the distillation sector has proven difficult to translate for other projects, including a rock quarry and an orange grove. So Jim had to scramble and find investors in Illinois to finance a new distillery. Once the money was raised, with his son and two nephews, they built a distillery in 120 days, doing much of the work themselves. Even though Jim was 70, he was there every day. The new distillery opened on March 25, 1935.

Before Prohibition, the Beam family brand was Old Tub Bourbon Whiskey. To Jim’s dismay, he learned that the name rights had been sold during prohibition. Despite this setback, he was not discouraged and it was at this time that the whiskey officially became Jim Beam Bourbon. Real man; real whiskey; true story.

It’s a big part of the history of whiskey, but it’s only a small, small part of the history of Beams. The family had a huge influence on distillation in America and helped build dozens of bourbon brands, including Maker’s Mark, Stitzel-Weller, Early Times, Four Roses, Michter’s, Barton and, famously, Heaven Hill.

The Beams can truly claim to be the first bourbon family in the United States. Read on to learn more about the family’s incredible legacy.

All branches of the Beam family tree lead to a single man born in southeast Pennsylvania to German immigrants in the early 1750s: Johannes Jakob Boehm.

His friends later convinced him to Americanize his name and he became Jacob Beam. (Some records give birth to it in Germany, but it is very probable that it was born in the county of Bucks, in Pennsylvania, in 1752. We think.)

Beam lived in Pennsylvania and Maryland, where he married a woman named Mary Myers before going through the Cumberland Gap in the late 1780s and settling in Kentucky. Mary obtained 100 acres of land in Kentucky from her father in the 1790s; 100 acres on a stream, presumably with good distilled water. There are no records per se, but the tradition of the Beam family and the traditions of the company indicate that 1795 was the year in which Jacob Beam began to sell his “Old Jake Beam” whiskey by the barrel.

Jacob and Mary had a dozen children. Their eighth child, David, was born in 1802. At 18, in 1820, Jacob was in his 60s and apparently decided that David would take over the family’s Old Tub distillery. He married Elizabeth Settle soon after and they had a dozen children. All the Beams who have embarked on the bourbon affair are the descendants of David’s three sons: John “Jack” Beam, David M. Beam and Joseph M. Beam.

Jack Beam worked at the Old Tub distillery until his older brother David M. moved it and named it himself. (Put a pin in there; we’ll get back to David later.) Jack got the message and opened his own distillery, which he called Early Times. It became a huge success, and although Jack lost financial control of the distillery, he still did very well as chief distiller. Her son, Edward Beam, took over in 1894. Tragically, Jack and Edward died within two months of each other in 1915. (Yes, this Early Times brand is still available and is currently owned by Brown-Forman; they purchased the remaining inventory and intellectual property during the prohibition.)

Jack’s brother Joseph M. Beam and his wife Mary Ellen had 14 children; we know two who have made whiskey. One was Minor Case Beam (and unfortunately the origin of its unique name is a mystery), who ultimately ran his own distillery, the M.C. Beam Distillery, in Gethsemane, Kentucky. Her son Guy worked in the business and distilled in Canada during the prohibition.

Guy’s son Jack worked himself at the Barton distillery. His other son Walter, the grandson of Minor Case, was not a distiller, but almost every time I go to Kentucky I visit the business he started. Walter, who was known as “Toddy,” opened Toddy’s Liquors in Bardstown, Kentucky, which is still thriving. It is a small store with a large selection of special bottles. Fred Noe even worked there when he was young … but I’m ahead of the story.

Minor Case’s brother was Joseph L. Beam, who became known as “Mr. Joe”. Mr. Joe worked at the Stitzel distillery, which eventually became the Pappy Van Winkle Stitzel-Weller fame, and at Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery (the original name for Heaven Hill).

It would start about 80 years of beam distillation for Heaven Hill. After Mister Joe, his son Harry became the first master distiller of the new Heaven Hill distillery. He was followed by Earl, Harry’s second cousin, who was a master distiller for many years. He handed over the reins to his son, the venerable Parker Beam, who died in 2017. Parker is remembered in the current Parker heritage collection of bourbon and in the line of Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage Bourbon that he created. I learned a lot from Parker. Her son Craig was also co-master still at Heaven Hill with Parker for a while.

But Harry was not the only son who made Mr. Joe’s whiskey. He had six other sons who started the business! Wilmer worked at Taylor & Williams. Roy would work at the Frankfort distillery; his sons Jack and Charlie would work for Taylor & Williams and Four Roses respectively. Desmond also worked at Frankfort, and Otis worked at the Old Judge distillery. Elmo worked at Maker’s Mark, and Everett Beam ended up at the original Michter’s distillery in Schaefferstown, Pennsylvania.

Let’s go back to Guy Beam, the son of Minor Case, as this leads to a whole different branch of stills. Guy married Mary Burch in a double marriage; her younger sister Cora married Michael Dant. If this name sounds familiar, you are a connoisseur of high-value bourbon; Michael was the grandson of J.W. Dant, immortalized in the brand still sold by Heaven Hill, J.W. Bourbon in Bond Bond bottle.

Two large bourbon families were married that day, but the families did not marry. Michael Dant’s cousin, Kathleen Dant-Bowling, had a daughter named Dottie Ann Bowling. She married Guy and Mary Beam’s son James P. Beam. (Keeping track of the beams is a full time job, and the plethora of men named James does not help!) Dottie and James had two sons, Stephen Beam and James P. “Paul” Beam, who are in the whiskey company today and co-founder of the Limestone Branch distillery.

But stay with me, we haven’t quite finished here. In 2014, Stephen and Paul merged Limestone Branch with Luxco, the Saint-Louis-based bottler of Rebel Yell and Ezra Brooks. They now manufacture Yellowstone Bourbon, a brand originally created by their great-great-uncle, J.B. Dant. Everything ends up coming back to the bourbon world.

For the last chapter of this book of beams, let’s go back to David M. Beam, the third distiller son of David Beam. You will remember that he took over Old Tub and renamed it D.M. Beam Distillery. His sons James B. “Jim” Beam and Park Beam would both distill there, and their brother-in-law Albert Hart would also work there, and the distillery would be renamed Beam & Hart (although most people still apparently call it Old bath). When prohibition arrived and closed them, Jim Beam was 56 years old. Fortunately, he will survive the “noble experience” and be resurrected.

Jim Beam may not have owned the new post-ban distillery bearing his name, but it was largely a Beam family business. Jim’s son Jeremiah ran the business with his brother-in-law, Frederick Booker Noe. Park’s son Carl was the master distiller, and his two sons Baker (Baker’s ”from the Small Batch Bourbon) and David both distilled there.

Frederick Booker Noe’s son Booker Noe Jr. was to become the famous great man who was Jim Beam’s master distiller during the lean years of the 1970s and 80s, the man who developed the Small Batch Bourbons who helped save the industry. This is his name which appears on the powerful Bourbon Booker’s uncut and unfiltered. Her son, Fred Noe, has become the modern face of Jim Beam Bourbon in the world, a wise old head with a pointed palate. Booker’s grandson and Fred’s son Frederick Booker Noe IV A.K.A. Freddie, is a promising blender who has created the excellent “Little Book” series of Beam straight mixed whiskeys.

THE REACH OF THE BEAM FAMILY

The Beam family represents an incredible generational influence on American whiskey. There are other large bourbon families with multigenerational ties to the industry – the Medleys, Wathens, Browns, Samuels, Moores, Dants mentioned above, etc. – but the Beams are autonomous.

The beams manufacture whiskey in America from 1795 to the present day. Well almost; they had to go to Canada and Mexico to continue making whiskey during prohibition, but they trekked and continued to distill. At least 30 of Jacob Beam’s descendants were distillers or master distillers. At one time, at least 30 different distilleries in North America operated under one beam. And at least 40 different brands of whiskey have been developed by Beams. No other family comes close to this kind of influence.

The Beams still make whiskey: in addition to Beam’s young Booker Noe, Carl Beam’s great grandson, Ben Beam, works at Michter’s. This whiskey drinker hopes that there will always be beams that will make good whiskey in America.

My thanks to Heaven Hill for their help in this story. There is also a lot of information about the Beam family in American Still Life by F. Paul Pacult.

