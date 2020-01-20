Beached snowboarder rescued on Grouse Mountain

NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A snowboarder had to be rescued with a helicopter after he strayed beyond the borders on Monday.

North Shore Rescue says the man who was alone could use his cell phone to ask for help.

“He realized he was forbidden territory and was in a very bad area,” said Mike Danks, team leader. “” He was not injured, he was just in an area where he was uncomfortable at all. “

NSR completed a long line extraction of a lost snowboard from Grouse Mountain this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VRQ4vImYyp

– North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) January 21, 2020

Danks says the rescue team has used a break in the clouds to complete the rescue by helicopter.

A Facebook message says that if the man had not stopped where he was, he would have been fatally injured.

“The subject was found within a few feet of a waterfall and a snow bridge,” it reads. “The snow is now extremely soft and probably the snow bridge would not have carried its weight if it had continued, which could have been fatal.”

However, the snowboard was a victim of the incident. It could not be picked up.

North Shore Rescue urges everyone who is stranded in the same way to use their phone to make a 911 call and save the battery so that a location can be pinged.