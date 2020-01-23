Be ready to see this handbag everywhere at Fashion Week

If you are inspired by your new season wardrobe from street style during fashion week, you will know that an outfit can be achieved by a good designer handbag. Each season, a new it handbag appears on the scene, and I have a feeling that for the fall / winter 2020 shows, we will see a lot of Yuzefi.

Although the London brand is not technically new – it was founded by Naza Yousefi in 2016 – it slowly picked up my Instagram feed, and I spotted classic designs more than once in the arms of editors and influencers in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Needless to say, it’s a cult brand in the making, and I don’t use that word lightly. The handbags are both avant-garde and classic, which means that they completely transcend trends, an advantage if you are trying to practice sustainable fashion. Here, designer Naza talks to me about the styles we will see more of in February, as well as how to maintain the success of a brand in today’s climate.

What is your design approach?

The YUZEFI design approach aims to push the limits of our daily lives by looking at the world through a surreal lens. We like to step back and look for new perspectives on our environment to create a feeling of novelty in a familiar world, in the visual and tactile sense.

What styles should we invest in for SS20?

Mini bags have dominated trends in recent years, but I feel a shift towards slightly larger and almost proportioned silhouettes. I love the Bom for a chic and practical look from day to evening or the Loaf for an avant-garde statement.

Who would you like to see your bags carried?

I love to see customers and influencers carrying the bags in their own way. While each silhouette is so distinctive, they can really lend themselves to so many different personal styles, and it’s always so inspiring to see the different ways they are stylized.

Is it difficult to create designer handbags with an affordable price?

Providing a sustainable luxury product at an affordable price was of the utmost importance and also the greatest challenge to date. The styles are made with the highest quality durable Italian leather, so every design must be carefully studied to minimize waste and we work very hard to reduce the financial and environmental impact of our supply chain. All our handbags are handcrafted in Spain by artisans who have worked in the industry for generations and support our modernist and experimental techniques with traditional craftsmanship.

Have you created your own label at a young age, tips to share?

Industry experience has been invaluable in starting the brand, but it’s even more important to do it on your own terms. There are so many amazing brands out there that it is more important than ever to have a unique product / story / aesthetic and a strong lens to inform every decision along the way.

It is good to be a bit naive and optimistic and to focus on the necessary and the big picture rather than focusing on every detail. There is always so much to do and if you are a perfectionist, you can never meet the brutal deadlines. Finally, you have to be prepared to make tough sacrifices in your personal life to get things off the ground, but that will pay dividends all the way.

How important is social media in your story / success story?

Social media has played a crucial role in democratizing the industry by creating a level playing field for young people and established brands to tell their stories. The birth of contemporary brands in the past decade can easily be traced to Instagram and I don’t think many young brands, including Yuzefi, could grow without it. That said, building an Instagram community is becoming increasingly difficult and costly due to pure saturation, so it’s more important than ever to tell a compelling story and offer a highly distinctive and desirable product to out.