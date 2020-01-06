Be on the lookout for Save the Horses Signs in Amarillo

Loading...

It’s no secret that the AQHA could leave Amarillo for greener pastures in Ft. Value. A lot has been reported about it.

What I didn’t expect was signs on the painted horses from Yellow City. They all say the same thing.

“Save the horses.”

I’m not entirely sure who the only person behind the signs is, but the meaning is clear. You want the AQHA to remain under control.

It is interesting that this happens after the mayor herself launched a Change.org petition asking AQHA to stay.

I saw this sign last night while waiting for an order of cheddar peppers in Sonic on the 34th. My 6 year old daughter had a lot of questions about who was trying to hurt the horses, why they were wearing signs, and when their fries would be ready.

I wonder if a Change.org petition and a couple of signs emanating from painted horses would be enough to change someone’s mind who is involved in making a decision about the fate of AQHA. I wonder if it caught their attention at all.

Even if nothing changes, there is no choice but to set the tone and give my daughter some thought-provoking reading material while she waits for her fries.