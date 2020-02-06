Be honest with me: a new era in ‘awake’ food labeling

Jonathan A. Finch is a copywriter and blogger based in Leeds, England.

As a copywriter, there are few better ways to speak directly with your target audience than to get their attention from the supermarket and water their mouth. I know from my own professional experience how important labels, taglines and images are on packaging when I have worked with food startups. It is crucial to be heard above the sound of other products and it is difficult. It is even impossible unless you and your product really know what you are doing.

We do not live in stable times; the world is changing and, furthermore, our priorities as consumers are changing. Gone are the days when a food shopper was usually a woman looking for cheap and satisfying things for the family. Now consumers are of all genders, ages and demographics, and they have very different priorities. What these different priorities will affect on food packaging and labeling is really what I want to investigate here.

First, and perhaps the most important for brands, is the issue of sustainability. Those of us who are interested in these kinds of things have noticed the increasing prevalence of labels such as ‘no palm oil’ or even ‘500 g CO2 footprint’ on messages on the side or front of the package. This often precedes taste or quality claims. Of course, it can taste good, but if animals had to die or forests were destroyed to make it, be aware that it can leave a bad taste in your mouth.

The packaging is shrinking, mainly thanks to the anti-plastic movement, and countries are repeatedly failing to meet their recycling targets. This has created a double challenge for food producers and their marketers; the space available to sell the sustainability benefits of their product is becoming smaller or even disappearing, because packaging is usually not sustainable. Space is more expensive than ever before and you have less space to fit in your words and pictures. It is the old adage that you have to do more with less.

The situation for marketers deteriorates when we look at foods that are now sold separately in the store. At the moment, at least in my neck of the forest, these are mostly vegetables, legumes and rice, which are traditionally not heavily marked. But we are seeing more foods that would normally use individual packages that are sold separately and this will certainly continue soon. What we have is a shift in the relationship between product and consumer; you often do not collect a package – you bring your own reusable container and fill it. That is why you base your decision less on branding and more on experiences from the past of the product – or simply on the fact that this product does not produce any packaging at all – so quality or taste is included in your priority list.

However, I have seen more and more people who are really concerned with those products that are still traditionally packaged – lifting their glasses to read fine print on Fairtrade supply chains; scan QR codes with their phones to learn about avoiding palm oil; and checking the traffic light labels in the UK (sugar, fat and salt are marked red for high, orange for medium and green for low). It is a complex label that we now see at our ready meals dinner – balance between health, responsibility, green references, brand history, quality and value.

Social media plays a major role here. I recently called a leading supermarket who, directly under the customer info section “Great for all of us”, had put the words “This bag is currently not recyclable”. You tweet that image, with the right Twitter handles, and you can sit back and wait for the tsunami of consumer tuts and submissive promises to do it better for the retailer. Someone had taken his eyes off the pan.

Likewise, customers have a zero tolerance for brands that try to skew the data or present it in a better light than it actually deserves. Take soup from a leading brand, for example. Great, the buyer thinks, this can of soup that I use for lunch has only 20% of my daily amount of salt. But wait, what’s the small fine print in white on a light background? Half a can? This tastes of dishonesty and the customer returns, replaces the can on the shelf and chooses one that does not treat them like fools. The vast majority of us, and believe that I have done some (unscientific) research here, would open the can, handy with one regular bowl full, and eat everything in one portion – therefore consumes a full 40% salt allowance in a meeting.

That said, it can also work the other way around, for the better. I tweeted a shoutout to an organic yogurt company that has started applying special dye to their black plastic lids so that recycling machines can sort and recycle them properly. I admit that I am so opposed to black plastic packaging that I would buy the yogurt purely based on that – and my Twitter friends seemed to agree – but the point is that you can be rewarded as a brand if you play nicely.

As someone who likes to work with products and is lucky enough to lend a hand for some, it is a shame to lose this close relationship – and also a challenge, because I have to distil further what it used to be from large packages or cellophane bags. Please don’t get me wrong. The decline of disposable plastic and non-recyclable packaging in general is a big thing and a necessary step to save the planet. My point is that unless we understand this in the food and marketing sector and adjust, we run the risk of losing some of the tools in our box that have worked so well for us in the past.

Consider this: as a copywriter, am I trying to sell the product or its ethos? The taste of it, or the feeling it gives us when we buy sustainable and healthy products? Of course it is a mixture of all of these, but I would argue that our focus has shifted much more to an ethos or feeling rather than quality or value. That is important if you are someone whose job it is to talk to people’s hearts and minds. It is clear that we must understand their priorities and their agendas – and if they are not sure, give them a push in the direction of some good ones.

We may hear the word ‘awake’ too often these days and it has not yet achieved universal acceptance or understanding. At the most basic level, it means an emerging (or emerged) awareness of injustice or inequality. I mention it here because I see ourselves entering a new era of awake food labeling – whether we like it or not – and we must all continue to do so. We must all strive not only to keep pace with the pace, but also to stay ahead wherever possible by trying to shape the agenda and journey that food marketing and packaging make.

What do I mean by that? Our formulation must be more transparent and fairer; branding cleaner and clearer on products that are less and less processed and read; and if we worry about the disappearance of packaging that affects marketability or loyalty, be smarter in what we do. What we need to focus on in the industry is finding new ways to keep the dialogue going, whether on social media, using QR codes or one of the other ways we use to talk to people who keep us in business.