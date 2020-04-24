Be enchanted by PVRIS ‘otherworldly new video’ Gimme A Minute ‘

(Photo via YouTube)

We learned that earlier this month PVRIS would slow down their album Use me until July 10. But front woman Lynn Gunn also announced that she was angry with that decision and would do whatever it took to get new music for her listeners. Well, Gunn came through and we received a new PVRIS track and visual today (April 24).

The new song is called “Gimme A Minute” and it absolutely rips.

Use Me is PVRIS ‘third studio album and was originally scheduled to be released on May 1. Unfortunately, that was pushed back ‘Due to circumstances outside (PVRIS’) control. ‘

Gunn promised her social media that she would get new music for her fans, even if she had to go and say villains, “I think this is a time when everyone can use some music to light up the darkness a bit. . ”

Previously, PVRIS released ‘Dead Weight’ with Gunn saying she finally gives herself the credit of getting credit where it should come up.

Now we have a new PVRIS number and it certainly does not disappoint. The ethos and meaning of the song relax a little deeper than a minute. Gunn explains that, apart from the lyrics, the way “Gimme A Minute” sounds conveys the ideas behind it.

“The past two years had been a lot to process – I was dealing with health issues and was trying to make this album in time. The tempo and dynamics of the song feel similar to when your mind starts spinning on something, slowly stirring the silence and eventually ends up in chaos. ‘

As you can see, Gunn is very excited about the release.

YEAAAAHHHH !!!! I am so impressed that I want to jump out the window !! AND FLY !! W / A JET PACK !!

– LANEGŌØN (@LYNNGVNN) April 24, 2020

The video is definitely a completely different case. It is new, fun and exciting. It is strange, opulent and dynamically lively. Sometimes we see metal figures sing the text, Gunn shreds a guitar in an open mouth, there is a castle in the distance with a ring behind it that looks strange to the Disney logo. It will certainly keep you entertained all the time.

Here’s a preview for the full video, courtesy of Lynn Gunn.

Female Ozzy will be my final form https://t.co/OUdaJQF5S9

– LANEGŌØN (@LYNNGVNN) April 24, 2020

Watch PVRIS ‘Gimme A Minute’ below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zldNM8XYLw (/ embed)

“Gimme A Minute” Lyrics

All awake

Just cut off the head of a hose

Wanted poison got a taste

You never know how much it costs

All the pain disappears

Where did it go?

Someone just cut my throat

Told me to sing while choked

I wish I could tell you, but I don’t

You should know, but you don’t know

Spent a year of lows so high

Feeling like I’m out of time

Inner peace is hard to find

They ask why I think I’m going crazy

Just give me a minute

Just give me a minute

thought I got through

maybe not

Thought it was over

Maybe that’s not the case

Just give me a minute

Just give me a minute

Break a heart

The whole body falls apart

You will never know how far

I was broken from the beginning

You should know

But you don’t

Spent a year of lows so high

Feeling like I could die

Inner peace is difficult to buy

They ask why I think I’m going crazy

Just give me a minute

Just give me a minute

thought I got through

maybe not

Thought it was over

Maybe that’s not the case

Just give me a minute

Just give me a minute

Spent a year of lows so high

Feeling like I could die

Inner peace is difficult to buy

They ask why I think I’m going crazy

PVRIS ‘Use Me will be released on July 10 and can be reserved here. Stay tuned until then as we are almost certain we will have new PVRIS material before then.

Let us know what you think of “Gimme A Minute” in the comments below!

