BDO World Darts Championship: TV, live stream, prize money

The BDO World Darts Championship is back to its traditional January slot in the sports calendar.

However, it was anything but easy for the besieged competition.

Reigning men’s champion Glen Durrant has been inducted into the PDC and will not be there, while Fallon Sherrock, who was the first woman to defeat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship last month, withdrew due to price cuts.

Still, many will be keen on another dose of darts action – but how can you prepare for it?

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the BDO World Darts Championship 2020.

When is the BDO Dart World Championship 2020?

Games take place from Saturday, January 4, 2020 and run up Sunday, January 12, 2020,

Where is the BDO Dart World Championship 2020?

The BDO World Darts Championship 2020 takes place in Indigo at the O2 Arena in London.

How to watch and stream the BDO World Darts Championship 2020 live

The tournament will be seen on Eurosport and Quest in 2020.

You can find out the exact times from the official Euro Sport and search Web pages.

Prize money for the BDO World Darts Championship 2020

Due to poor ticket sales, it was announced on December 30, 2019 that the prize money would be reduced.

The total pot is reported to have shrunk from £ 359,000 to £ 150,000, although the exact numbers have not been confirmed.

The winner of the men’s tournament should receive £ 100,000 and the runner-up around £ 35,000, but these numbers have been reported to have been halved.

Who won the 2019 BDO World Darts Championship?

Glen Durrant won the men’s tournament in 2019 after a 7-3 win against Scott Waites in the final.

Mikuru Suzuki was the winner of the tournament, although he had qualified through the play-offs.