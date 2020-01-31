BDO survey: American technology companies fear trade war and Chinese innovation

San Francisco skyline with Salesforce tower.

Photo: Tom Foremski

Trade wars and the rise of Chinese innovation are the biggest concerns of technology companies, according to a survey of 100 chief financial officers of American technology companies from accounting firm BDO.

A recession is likely within two years, 70% of CFOs say, but they have great confidence in the health of their own company, at least in the coming year, with 89% expecting improved profitability and 91% predicting higher sales.

The 2020 BDO Technology CFO Outlook survey interviewed CFOs at technology companies with annual sales ranging from $ 100 million to $ 3 billion. Nearly three-quarters were in the US alone, while 26 were active in other global locations.

China is “the elephant in the room,” says BDO. “China has long been seen as a threat to the American technology industry and CFOs are making it clear that the threat is now imminent.”

Seventy-one percent of CFOs said it was inevitable that Chinese innovation will eventually enable the country to outstrip the American technology industry, and 41% expect this to happen very quickly within five years.

Most of them (81%) expect to increase the workforce in 2020 and expect to invest nearly three-quarters in strengthening their HR departments to improve recruitment and retention.

When raising investment capital, four times as many CFOs (35%) prefer private markets than an IPO (9%).

They are split into 50/50 as regards the need for additional government regulation of technology companies. They are almost unanimous: 90% are concerned about compliance with taxes on digital companies proposed by countries in the European Union.

Data privacy issues pose a high risk to their business, more than a third said – and 29% said a data privacy breach was “the biggest threat to their business in 2020”.

Foremski’s Take

BDO is a huge accountant and financial service provider, so it is understandable that accounting and tax matters were well represented in the survey. But where are the questions about innovation?

The CFOs complain about the rise of Chinese innovation, but their focus is on spending money on upgrading their HR departments, investing in closing gaps in computer security and preventing data privacy breaches, and the majority (53%) CFOs are planning to increase their spending on their financial activities departments.

Lots of investments in compliance and spending money to keep the company regulated and to protect the data. These investments do nothing to improve productivity or profitability. What about investments and concerns about their core technology?

The only indication is that 66% of CFOs will increase R&D spending this year, but 34% will not. R&D spending is a catch-all for many things and does not say much about investing in technology, but additional survey questions could have investigated more deeply.

Perhaps we could have discovered why CFOs have such a defensive attitude towards competition with Chinese technology companies, and what options they have.

After all, it makes no sense to have a financial department and to hire a large accounting firm if the main company has problems.