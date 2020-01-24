TORONTO – The Ontario Securities Commission says that BDO Canada paid LLP $ 4 million after admitting it did not meet generally accepted auditing standards in auditing the 2014 and 2015 financial statements of two privately offered investment funds.

The payments include an administrative fine of $ 3.5 million and $ 500,000 for the costs of the supervisor’s investigation.

The OSC says the settlement reflects that BDO has improved its policies and procedures to prevent similar errors from reoccurring.

The regulator says it will recommend that $ 2.5 million of the fine be allocated to Crystal Wealth Investors through court-appointed recipient Grant Thornton Ltd.

In April 2017, the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario placed under guardianship Crystal Wealth, its investment funds and their leading spirit, Clayton Smith.

The committee approved a settlement agreement a year later in which Smith admitted that he had cheated investors in the funds whose financial statements were audited by BDO.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

The Canadian press