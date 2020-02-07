BCTF welcomed the financing changes from the province, ready to return to negotiations

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The Federation of BC Teachers welcomes the decision of the province to give up a controversial plan to finance special education based on statistics rather than students.

This concession from the province can be a good prediction for the next round of negotiations in the long-term contract negotiations. The teachers of the province have not had a contract since June 2019.

The province has withdrawn from the so-called ‘prevalence model’, which finances student support and special education on the basis of how often a certain disorder occurs in the general population.

According to the union chairman, that type of financing model is inadequate.

“Teachers have worked hard to convince the government to support a proposal to finance special education based on population statistics rather than the actual student needs identified,” says BCTF President Teri Mooring.

“We were concerned about breaking the link between those identified needs and financing, and we have seen in other jurisdictions that this has led to under-financing.”

The province has also added a supplement for students in government care.

“We are especially happy to see extra money for children in care, which is a very important segment of our students who need that support,” says Mooring, adding the financing supplement will be used for counseling, meal programs and extra guidance .

She says that this more inclusive approach gives her hope that the shortage of teachers in the province will be addressed and that the next round of negotiations will be productive.

“It takes that level of uncertainty away from the table and that is certainly useful and so we look forward to coming back to the table without this uncertainty.”

However, teachers would like to return to the table and look forward to the dates set for the next round of discussions.

“We hope that we will get a date soon. BCTF is ready to sit at the table tomorrow and would like to be there for the whole of February, “says Mooring.

The union has ‘contingency plans’ for action at work, but Mooring says the priority remains on a contract.

“What we are really focusing on is closing a deal,” she says. “But we’ve been sitting at the table for a year. That’s a long time and there just isn’t enough progress.”