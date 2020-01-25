Boston College eliminated the jersey of the former dual All-American Guard Troy Bell on Saturday afternoon during the rest of the game against Virginia Tech.

Bell, who played for the Eagles from 1999-2003, remains the most important scorer of the school of all time (2,632 points) and was an All-American in 2001 and 03. He is also still the leader of all time in 3-pointers made.

“I never imagined this moment,” he said in a field press conference in the morning. “I had great teammates and coaches. We had a great time and did something that we had done for free. It is wonderful to be here and to be honored. “

He was accompanied on the field by his former coach Al Skinner, the leader of the school of all time in victories, who got a loud ovation when she showed him earlier on the video board on the right side of the game.

Bell thanked the crowd “even those who are not old enough to remember me.”

Before we conclude with: “Let’s win, go Eagles!”

For the period 1999-2003, Bell led all university basketball, with an average of 21.6 points per game. He was the Big East rookie of the year in 1999-2000 and won the MVP prize in the tournament after the 2001 season, with BC to the championship.

“There are so many good memories and good moments,” he said. “The best memories are when you really win something. Winning a Big East tournament was huge. “

Bell did say that there was one person he wished he could have been here to see a banner with his name blended into the trusses at the western end of the building.

“The only thing I wanted, I wish my father could have been around. My father died a year and a half ago, “he said. “We’re just going to try to record it all and celebrate it for my dad, because I know my dad would be the proudest of all.”

The Eagles left the Great East for the Atlantic Coastal Conference in 2005.

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press