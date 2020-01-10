BC Ferries sees cancellations of important routes due to weather conditions

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – High winds have forced BC Ferries to make the decision to suspend the service on a number of routes.

“We are hit by this storm that has hit the south coast,” Deborah Marshall tells BC Ferries NEWS 1130.

She says that the service between Tsawwassen and Duke Point and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay has been stopped due to strong winds.

The Tsawwassen sailings to Swartz Bay have also been canceled.

The wind is expected to decrease slightly, but it is expected that it will last all morning.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation,” Marshall adds. “It does depend on the wind speed, the wind direction, the sea situation and the wave height. This is a pretty bad storm that has been predicted, and if everything comes into its own as predicted by Environment Canada, I would expect that more than just those few routes will be affected this morning. “

Marshall recommends checking the schedule before you set out to catch a ferry.

