BC Ferries does not fill the gap left by V2V

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – As V2V Vacations cancels the ferry service from Vancouver to Victoria, you don’t expect anything new for now.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries says that the business case is not there for the company with which she works to offer transportation to and from the center.

“You know, in very rare cases we reach the maximum number of foot passengers that we can carry,” she explains. “So if we entered into a passenger-only service, it would actually deprive our current vehicle and passenger service.”

V2V has announced that it will stop its activities on Monday. Since 2017, it offers seasonal service between downtown Vancouver and Victoria’s Inner Harbor.

According to the company, the company was no longer financially sustainable.

“As a management team, we have been committed and focused on improving the overall health of our operations, with significant efforts to successfully develop the service in recent years,” said Julian Wright, general manager of V2V Vacations. “Our improved product and our increased marketing efforts resulted in phenomenal double-digit passenger numbers in 2019 and excellent guest feedback. Sincere thanks to our extensive team that contributed to such important results. Unfortunately, the financial perspectives remain unsatisfactory to support the company and our continued operation in 2020 is simply not economically feasible. “

Marshall says it is unfortunate to see another ferry company failing to move into the market and is adding BC Ferries to V2V to provide assistance or support to customers who have remained stranded.

“But with regard to a center-to-center pedestrian only service, we don’t see ourselves stepping into that business,” she says NEWS 1130.

She notes that BC Ferries is also not interested in building another terminal for such a service. Marshall says that V2V was not really seen as a competitor of BC Ferries, and adds that V2V was trying to “capture a niche market.”

“For pedestrians only, the journey was about three and a half hours – we almost saw it as an addition to our service because tourists may have taken V2V in one direction and BC Ferries may have returned in the opposite direction,” says Marshall.

