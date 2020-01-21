BBL 2019/20 | The audience numbers decrease for the third season in a row

While some use declining turnout to attack the BBL, the league has still dragged more than 800,000 fans into a national competition – numbers that summer rivals A-League and National Basketball League would envy.

In almost all franchise companies, there has been a decline, as only leader Melbourne Stars saw an increase in the average number of regular visitors this season.

The return of Australia’s international stars has come at a convenient time for those responsible for cricket. They hope that Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne can trigger a BBL spike in the late season.

Cricket Australia believes the return of national stars can increase Big Bash League attendance

CA has attributed the decline in numbers to the increased number of games before Christmas, which is traditionally a more difficult time to attract fans and afternoon games when more people are at work. The bushfire crisis and the drought may have prevented fans from doing so.

An average of 17,757 games were played in the BBL’s seven pre-Christmas games last season, compared to 13,558 in eleven games of the BBL09 in the same period – a difference of 23.6 percent.

The plan was changed due to complaints from fans who let the BBL run too long. This year’s league ends a week earlier with 61 games on 54 days versus 59 in 61 – a change that CA fans had welcomed. However, the numbers indicate that punters don’t vote with their feet.

“To keep the season from going for a shorter period, we knew these two effects would be, among other things,” said BBL chief Alistair Dobson.

“As we’re sitting here and a big, long weekend of games is around the corner, some really big games at the end of the season are going to be what we think is a really exciting final series Take a closer look at the end of the season. “

The fall this summer is more alarming than the average of 30,114 in 2016/17 – numbers CA has allowed may never be repeated.

The season is now 14 laps compared to eight at the time. As games increase, franchisees can play more games in smaller capacity regional venues than in stadiums in the state capitals. CA said this move was a success. The comparison with 2016/17 is therefore not a comparison with “apples and apples”, according to CA.

“The different season with 56 games that proudly plays more regional games … means we have a different view of the key metrics,” said Dobson.

“We will work closely with all of our clubs and venues to maximize the audience. It’s something the entire league is passionate about, but it’s a different dynamic with a different season [2016/17].”

Jolimont was confident that fans would welcome the last seven home and away season games to be played over the long weekend of Australia Day. It looks like these games all have an impact on the final, which is five instead of four teams.

The gap in Australia’s international schedule means that international players are available for the BBL’s business end, although star trio David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will not play because they have not signed any contracts.

Smith will play his first BBL game for the Sydney Sixers in six years when he takes on South African superstar AB de Villiers in Brisbane Heat.

Officials are hoping for a crowd of around 26,000 to 30,000 viewers for the clash between two of the game’s modern stroke sizes.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

