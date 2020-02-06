BBC’s Agatha Christie writer Sarah Phelps responds to criticism

Screenwriter Sarah Phelps has responded to Agatha Christie fans who have criticized her BBC One adjustments.

Phelps is responsible for recently re-inventing five famous stories, including And Then There Were None, Ordeal By Innocence and The ABC Murders.

Each of them has generally received a positive response from critics, but some die-hard Christie fans have encountered problems with the changes that Phelps regularly makes to the source material.

She defended her creative decisions at a launch event for her latest series, The Pale Horse, and explained that she always strives to keep the core themes of the stories intact.

“The whole point is that someone as famous as Agatha Christie, read so much, read globally, read all the time, you lose sight of the kind of brain behind it. You can be swallowed up by your brand, Phelps said.

“Yes, of course I have taken liberties. Have I changed a lot of things? Yes, of course I have many, many things. Otherwise you have 30 hours of TV and you want to watch it? No.

“But you always go for the beating heart from where she goes. She always throws small clues, small quantum details, and those are the things I hold on to, because that’s what I think the story is about from her point of view. “

In the case of The Pale Horse, Phelps picked up ‘little details’ about main character Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) to delve deeper into who he really is as a person.

In the two-part, a list of names is found in the shoe of a dead woman who may have been associated with three witches living in a nearby village.

The Pale Horse will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday 9 February at 9 p.m.