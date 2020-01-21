BBC World Service - The trial against Newshour and Trump should begin

President Donald Trump faces two charges that could lead to his impeachment

We are in Washington, DC, when the impeachment process against US President Donald Trump is due to begin. The process could lead President Trump to leave office, although this is unlikely. Trump is accused of abusing his office by forcing Ukraine to find a political rival and hinder Congress. It is the third time in history that an American president is facing impeachment.

Also in the program: At the beginning of his impeachment process, President Trump is in Davos and criticized environmentalists in his opening speech at the World Economic Forum and rejected what he called doom prophets, whose predictions had been wrong for decades. According to the Chinese state media, six people died when the country fought for the corona virus, which has already infected nearly 300 people.

(Photo: President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)

