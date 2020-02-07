BBC World Service – Newshour, Coronavirus: WHO warns of lack of face masks

According to the WHO Director General, there is a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment

According to the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, there is a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment. Mike Bowen, Executive Vice President of Prestige Ameritech – America’s largest manufacturer of surgical masks and respiratory masks – warns of the danger of global production being concentrated in China.

Also on the program: The White House press secretary defends the tone and language of President Trump after he has been acquitted by the U.S. Senate. and the ten thousandth episode of the world’s longest running television soap opera – Coronation Street – was broadcast in the UK.

(Photo: Workers in a medical mask and overalls factory in Nantong, Jiangsu Province. Medical masks and other protective equipment are lacking in China as people are asked to wear masks to curb the novel spread of the coronavirus. Credit: EPA / Xu Congjun)

